SpecterAI Quantum Security Leads Interactive Quantum-Safe Banking Workshop at Inaugural Asia Fintech Forum

KUALUA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SpecterAI Quantum Security, a post-quantum cryptography (PQC) assessment, validation and training firm, delivered an interactive Quantum-Safe Banking Workshop at the inaugural Asia Fintech Forum, held on 2 October 2026 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur and convened by the Responsible Fintech Institute.The workshop was co-led by Dr. Peter Phuc Huynh, Chairman APAC of SpecterAI Quantum Security, and Edmond Tung, a Singapore-based workshop co-lead for SpecterAI. More than 40 forum participants took part.Rather than presenting quantum computing as a distant technology topic, the session asked participants to apply it to their own organizations. Working in teams and voting live by table, participants assessed how long their sensitive data must remain confidential, how long their institutions might need to migrate to quantum-resistant cryptography, and when the quantum threat could become relevant.From a technology issue to a readiness issueAt the center of the workshop was a simple framework based on three variables, widely known as Mosca's inequality, after Michele Mosca of the Institute for Quantum Computing at the University of Waterloo:X - how long sensitive data must remain secure;Y - how long an organization could take to migrate;Z - when the quantum threat might become relevant.When X plus Y is greater than Z, data that is encrypted today may still need protecting after a capable quantum computer exists. Participants used the framework to estimate their own position, then ranked common categories of banking data by how long they must stay confidential.The session also covered the“harvest now, decrypt later” risk, in which encrypted data may be collected today and stored until it can be decrypted in future; the post-quantum standards finalized by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in August 2024 (FIPS 203, 204 and 205); and practical migration steps, including building a cryptographic inventory, phased and hybrid migration, and clear ownership of quantum risk at board level.“In our workshop, rather than simply talking about quantum computing and post-quantum cryptography, we wanted the audience to think about what it means for their own organizations,” said Edmond Tung, workshop co-lead.“Put the three variables together, and something that sounds like a future technology issue can quickly become a business readiness issue today. The question is no longer just when will a quantum computer break today's encryption? The more important question is: will we have enough time to prepare before it does?”“The quantum computer is still in the future, but the decisions that determine whether a bank is ready are being made today,” said Dr. Peter Phuc Huynh, Chairman APAC of SpecterAI Quantum Security.“Institutions do not need to know the exact date to act. They need to know what they must protect, how long migration will take, and who owns the program. That is what this workshop set out to make concrete.”“To architect Asia's financial frontier responsibly, our ecosystem must stay ahead of systemic vulnerabilities like 'harvest now, decrypt later' threats,” said Chia Hock Lai, Chairman of the Responsible Fintech Institute.“Having experts like SpecterAI engage our delegates with Mosca's framework moves the industry from passive observation to concrete migration roadmaps. It exemplifies the forward-looking collaboration the Responsible Fintech Institute aims to drive across ASEAN and beyond.”Panel contributionDr. Huynh also spoke on the forum's panel on quantum threats and Web3 security, alongside Jag Foo (Safeheron), Divya Das (Liquid Group) and Jasmine Ng (Engame / Qbit Smart Chain), moderated by Richard Koh (Regtank Technology). The discussion addressed why harvest-now-decrypt-later makes quantum readiness a present-day issue, the practical challenges of migrating financial systems to post-quantum cryptography, and the governance steps decision-makers can take in the next twelve months.About the Asia Fintech ForumThe Asia Fintech Forum 2026 was the inaugural edition of the forum convened by the Responsible Fintech Institute, bringing together policymakers, bankers, fintech leaders, investors and compliance professionals in Kuala Lumpur under the theme“Architecting Asia's Financial Frontier: AI, Digital Assets, and Inclusive Banking.” Dr. Huynh is a Professional Fellow of the Responsible Fintech Institute.About SpecterAI Quantum SecuritySpecterAI Quantum Security is a post-quantum cryptography firm headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, providing cryptographic assessment, independent validation and training to banks, enterprises and public-sector organizations across the Asia-Pacific region. Its Quantum-Safe Security: Foundations program is a six-module, scenario-based course covering the quantum threat, harvest-now-decrypt-later risk, the NIST post-quantum standards, crypto-agility and migration, governance and the business case, and the role of quantum key distribution. The program is available as in-house training and through a train-the-trainer pathway.

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