Lightning Strike Damages Nose Of Aircraft En Route From Patna To Lucknow DGCA Orders Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 8 (IANS) An IndiGo aircraft flying from Patna to Lucknow made an emergency landing in the Uttar Pradesh capital after encountering severe weather and being struck by lightning, damaging the aircraft's nose.

The aircraft, carrying 104 passengers and six crew members, landed safely at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow, eight minutes ahead of its scheduled arrival time on Wednesday. All passengers and crew members were reported safe following the incident, reports NDTV.

The aircraft was flying at an altitude of 17,000 feet when it was hit by lightning. It has since been grounded and will remain out of service until the necessary inspections and maintenance work are completed.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation regulator, has initiated a probe into the incident. The aircraft will be permitted to resume operations only after receiving the required regulatory clearance.

According to an IndiGo spokesperson, flight 6E 625, operating from Patna to Lucknow on October 7, encountered unfavourable weather conditions, including a hailstorm during the landing phase, which caused damage to the aircraft's radome.

"The aircraft landed safely, and all customers disembarked at their destination, i.e. Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow," the spokesperson said.

The airline said the relevant authorities were informed immediately after the incident and that the aircraft would undergo the necessary maintenance and inspection procedures before being cleared for further operations.

The incident comes amid another recent case involving an IndiGo aircraft that suffered damage during landing at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

Last month, an IndiGo flight operating from Guwahati to Bengaluru experienced a tail strike while landing at the Kempegowda International Airport. The aircraft was subsequently grounded following the incident.

The airline had confirmed the incident and said that the A321neo aircraft had experienced what it described as an "abnormal runway contact" while landing amid gusty weather conditions.

The aircraft was grounded following the occurrence as the airline and relevant authorities assessed the damage and carried out the required checks.