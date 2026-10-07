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Problem Management Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Problem Management Market Competitive Landscape Analyzed Across Leading Global Companies

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The problem management market is increasingly becoming a vital component of IT service strategies as organizations strive to enhance the stability and efficiency of their technology environments. With the growing complexity of IT infrastructures and rising digital transformation efforts, this sector is poised for substantial development. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, major players, and regional outlook for problem management.

Projected Size and Growth Trajectory of the Problem Management Market

The problem management market has witnessed significant expansion in recent years. It is expected to increase from $1.18 billion in 2025 to $1.35 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. This growth during the historical period has been driven by rising complexity in enterprise IT infrastructures, a surge in IT service disruptions, widespread adoption of conventional IT service management systems, the development of centralized IT operations centers, and the broadening of enterprise digital transformation initiatives.

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Looking ahead, the market is set to experience rapid growth, reaching $2.29 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.1%. This forecasted rise is largely fueled by the adoption of AI-powered predictive incident resolution, a growing preference for cloud-based IT service management platforms, increased demand for IT operations automation, expansion of real-time monitoring and observability tools, and heightened cybersecurity-focused problem management needs. Key trends shaping the future include AI-driven root cause analysis, predictive problem detection, AIOps and intelligent IT operations automation, cloud-native ITSM platforms, unified integration of incident, problem, and change management, alongside real-time observability and event correlation capabilities.

Understanding the Role and Scope of Problem Management

Problem management is a specialized IT service designed to detect, analyze, and resolve the underlying causes of recurring IT incidents and disruptions within an organization's technology infrastructure. This process involves systematic activities such as root cause analysis, thorough problem investigation, identification and documentation of known errors, and planning for effective resolution. The ultimate goal is to enhance IT service reliability and prevent future disruptions, thereby ensuring smoother and more stable IT operations.

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Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Problem Management Market

One of the main drivers behind the expansion of the problem management market is the rising adoption of IT service management (ITSM) solutions. These solutions encompass software and frameworks aimed at optimizing IT service delivery, including incident management, problem resolution, and service improvement. As companies strive to improve operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and enhance service quality, the use of ITSM systems has become increasingly widespread within complex digital environments.

Problem management plays a critical role within ITSM by enabling root cause analysis, preventing repeat incidents, improving system stability, and supporting continuous service enhancements. For instance, in February 2024, research from the UK's Department for Science, Innovation and Technology revealed that 57% of managed service providers in the UK offer ITSM as a core service, with a comparable number also providing IT support and helpdesk functions. Such data highlights how the growing reliance on ITSM solutions is directly driving problem management market growth.

Regional Market Shares and Growth Prospects

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the problem management market, reflecting the region's mature IT infrastructure and early adoption of advanced ITSM practices. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is poised to become the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by rapid digital transformation, rising IT investments, and expanding cloud adoption across emerging economies. The overall market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Problem Management Market Competitive Landscape Analyzed Across Leading Global Companies News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 08, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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