The Business Research Company

Printers, Scanners And Imaging Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Printers, Scanners And Imaging Market Industry Outlook Strengthens Amid Rising Global Demand

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The printers, scanners, and imaging sector has experienced significant expansion recently, driven by evolving workplace needs and advancing technologies. As organizations continue to digitize and adapt to new work models, this market is set for notable growth in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional outlooks, and future prospects shaping this industry.

Steady Expansion of the Printers, Scanners and Imaging Market Size

The market for printers, scanners, and imaging devices has demonstrated robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $69.15 billion in 2025 to $73.96 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This upward trend has been fueled by several factors including the rising need for office digitization, growing enterprise document workflow demands, wider adoption of managed print services, an increasing focus on converting physical documents into digital formats, and the growing use of multifunction printers.

Download a free sample of the printers, scanners and imaging market report:



Strong Growth Outlook for Printers, Scanners and Imaging Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $97.63 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.2%. This forecasted growth is supported by the expansion of hybrid work environments, increasing uptake of cloud-based document management platforms, a surge in demand for AI-powered document processing, a shift towards sustainable printing practices, and enhanced capabilities for mobile and remote printing. Key trends anticipated during this period include cloud-connected print and scan networks, AI-driven document recognition and automation, energy-efficient imaging devices, widespread adoption of wireless printing and scanning, and integration of multifunction devices into hybrid work workflows.

Understanding Printers, Scanners and Imaging Technologies

Printers, scanners, and imaging technologies are essential tools that bridge the gap between digital and physical document management. They enable the transformation of digital information into tangible outputs, as well as the conversion of physical documents into digital formats. These technologies play a crucial role in improving organizational productivity by streamlining document creation, digitization, storage, and distribution processes within various business operations.

View the full printers, scanners and imaging market report:



Remote and Hybrid Work Trends Driving Market Growth

One of the primary factors propelling the printers, scanners and imaging market is the rise of remote and hybrid work models. These flexible arrangements allow employees to perform their duties either fully or partially outside of traditional office settings. The growing demand for workplace flexibility, coupled with companies' focus on enhancing productivity and efficiency, significantly supports the adoption of printing and imaging solutions that facilitate seamless document digitization, remote access, and collaboration across dispersed teams.

Real-world Evidence of Remote Work Impact

For instance, a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in March 2025 noted that during the first quarter of 2024, approximately 35.5 million Americans teleworked or worked from home for pay. This represented an increase of 5.1 million people compared to the previous year and accounted for 22.9% of the workforce-up from 19.6% a year earlier. This notable rise in remote work underscores the growing reliance on printers, scanners, and imaging technologies to support distributed workforces, thereby boosting market demand.

Regional Leaders in the Printers, Scanners and Imaging Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the printers, scanners, and imaging market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis also covers key territories including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global development trends within the sector.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Printers, Scanners And Imaging Market Industry Outlook Strengthens Amid Rising Global Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 08, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.