Colombia Seeks Deeper Security Ties With India To Fight Drug Cartels

The Colombian government is also considering creating a new position of police-attaché at its embassy in New Delhi, Colombia's ambassador to India, Victor Hugo Echeverri Jaramillo said in an interview.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.