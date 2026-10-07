Bastion Selected As One Of Samsung Wallet's Stablecoin Partners, Providing Regulated Infrastructure, Custody, And Cross-Border Remittances

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bastion will provide the custody, compliance, and cross-border remittance functionality as part of Samsung Wallet's stablecoin service, available on 82 million U.S. Galaxy devices in the last week of October 2026.

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bastion, a stablecoin infrastructure provider for global enterprises and financial institutions, today announced that it has been selected by Samsung as the licensed stablecoin custodian and an infrastructure partner for new built-in stablecoin capabilities inside Samsung Wallet, as part of a service delivered with other partners. The feature will be available the last week of October 2026 across 82 million eligible U.S. Galaxy devices.

Bastion provides regulated custody, stablecoin account operations, and compliance infrastructure for Samsung Wallet's stablecoin feature, and remittances to bank accounts in more than 60 countries. The feature combines Samsung's customer experience with Bastion's infrastructure, operations and regulatory license oversight to support compliance and ease of use. At launch, Galaxy users will be able to hold and send stablecoins directly in Samsung Wallet without installing a separate crypto app or managing private keys.

"The crypto industry has spent years talking about reaching the mainstream, and this is what it looks like. Samsung is putting stablecoins in front of millions of U.S. Galaxy users," said Nassim Eddequiouaq, CEO of Bastion. "Most of them will never think about custody, compliance, blockchains, or cross-border remittance rails, and that's exactly the point. Financial infrastructure works best when people don't have to see it. We built Bastion to handle that complexity so the experience feels simple and safe."

Bastion is the licensed custodian and money transmission partner for Samsung's stablecoin wallet functionality within a multi-partner service. Through its APIs, Bastion provides the following services.



Custody and accounts: Bastion provides stablecoin custody for users of Samsung Wallet's stablecoin feature, keeps the ledger for each user's balance and executes USDC transfers on blockchain networks.

Identity and compliance: Bastion verifies and screens the identity of each user of the stablecoin service. Bastion also screens blockchain addresses and monitors transactions for fraud, money laundering, and sanctions exposure.

Cross-border remittances: Users can send money from Samsung Wallet to a bank account in more than 60 countries, delivered in local currency. Bastion converts the USDC and routes each payout through its network of local regulated partners. Transaction authorization: Bastion provides transaction authorization for the stablecoin service by verifying the device signature on each transfer request. Transfers can only be initiated from a registered device and must be authorized by the user's biometric authentication.

Bastion is partnering with Coinbase as its official USDC sub-custodian for Samsung Wallet via Coinbase Prime Vault. Operated together with Bastion and Coinbase, USDC will be the first supported stablecoin in Samsung Wallet. Solana and Sui will provide blockchain network support. Future capabilities will include the ability to pay with stablecoins online or by tapping a Galaxy device in store, followed by expansion into additional markets.

"Samsung Wallet is about making useful experiences feel simple and intuitive," said Woncheol Chai, EVP and Head of the Digital Wallet Team at the Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. "Stablecoins have the potential to make moving money around the world faster and easier, and we want Galaxy users to be able to take advantage of that without having to navigate the complexity of traditional crypto tools. Bastion brings regulated custody, stablecoin account operations, cross-border remittances, and compliance capabilities that help us deliver this experience with confidence."

The news closely follows Bastion's conditional approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) for a national trust bank charter, advancing regulatory oversight beyond current licenses. Its operating entity, Bastion Platforms US, LLC, is a money services business registered with FinCEN and holds state money transmitter licenses.

About Bastion

Bastion builds the full technology, operations and compliance stack behind stablecoin programs for global enterprises and financial institutions, offering custody, money movement, on/off-ramps and issuance at scale. Trusted by the world's largest businesses including Samsung and Sony Bank, Bastion provides regulated services and supports its customers in meeting applicable compliance requirements. Bastion holds a New York trust charter, Bastion Platforms Trust Company, LLC, for stablecoin issuance and has conditional approval from the OCC for a national trust bank charter. Its operating entity, Bastion Platforms US, LLC, a money services business, holds MTL licenses. The company operates under its own licenses or as a technology provider under its customers' own licenses, and issues no stablecoin of its own, ensuring customers maintain control of their brand, their users and their economics. It is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Coinbase Ventures, among others. Visit bastion.com to learn more.

Press contact

Alethea Jadick, Sloane

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