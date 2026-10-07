CGT Capital Group Invests $500,000 In Job Studios, Backing A Leaner Model For Game Development

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Investment supports the micro studio's debut Xbox and PC co-op shooter, built for budget-conscious players.

- Christopher Parker, Head of Entertainment Investing for CGT Capital Group

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CGT Capital Group, a single-family office based in Sheridan, Wyoming, today announced a $500,000 investment in Job Studios, a micro game studio developing Close Quarter Combat, a PvE multiplayer shooter for Xbox and PC. The funding will support completing development.

Job Studios is built on a simple premise: a small, focused team can ship games without the headcount, budget, and decade-long timelines of a large studio. CGT Capital Group's investment gives the studio the capital to prove that premise with its first release. The family office will take a stake in the micro studio and provide additional marketing funding later.

“The gaming industry is changing,” says Christopher Parker, Managing Partner and head of Entertainment investing for CGT Capital Group.“Our analysis of the industry pointed us in the direction of smaller teams and more diverse storytelling, and we want to support this paradigm shift.” Asked if this new model could change the industry, he replied,“There will always be the large studios, but I think it's time for an independent revolution, and I believe the micro-studio is it.”

Close Quarter Combat is that focused bet. The game is a cooperative, player-versus-environment shooter for Xbox and PC, built in Unreal Engine 5, where squads work together against AI-controlled enemies, and players worldwide can climb the leaderboard to become the most elite squad in the world. With a target price of just $19.99 USD, the team is committed to a fun, affordable experience.

Close Quarter Combat is built on one rule: the lighter the loadout, the greater the honor. Teams of five, with AI comrades filling any empty slots, pick their gear in the briefing, and the combined loadout sets the difficulty, from fully equipped to knife only. There are no respawns and no joining mid-mission. Enemy commanders coordinate flanks, suppressing fire, fallbacks, and adapt to a team's habits. Each mission and tier has its own global leaderboard, with six missions planned for full launch. "God's Studio is building a complete game for a specific audience, and that clarity is what drew us in," said Toney Cohen, Executive Producer at Job Studios.“Players on a budget are often treated as an afterthought. This investment lets a small team deliver a full co-op shooter built for them,"

About Job Studios

Job Studios is a micro game studio formed to bring affordable gaming experiences for Xbox and PC gamers.

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Christopher Parker

CGT Capital Group, LLC.

+1 844-778-5500

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CGT Capital Group Invests $500,000 in Job Studios, Backing a Leaner Model for Game Development News Provided By CGT Capital Group, LLC. October 08, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Technology



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