Movr. Raises $300,000 And Is Now Fully Operational In Austin, Texas

- Khalyph Smith, Founder and CEO, The Movr. App

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Movr. App, an Austin-based residential logistics platform, today announced it has secured $300,000 in capital to date, including founder and private investor funding, and is now fully operational across Austin. Residents can get an instant price, book, pay, and track their move inside the Movr. app, while vetted moving companies and independent operators receive jobs directly through the platform.

Moving is one of the most stressful and least organized purchases a household makes. Prices are unclear, crews are hard to verify, and apartment buildings still manage move-ins and move-outs by phone and paper. Movr. replaces that with one system: pricing, matching, scheduling, payment, and building coordination handled in a single flow.

Movr. has built a network of more than 42 moving companies on the platform, and three residential properties have committed to launch with Movr. as their move-in and move-out system. Service already extends to San Antonio.

"Texans move more than almost anyone in the country, and the experience has not kept up, said Khalyph Smith, Founder and CEO of The Movr. App. We built Movr. to be the system behind the move. Residents get a clear price and a crew they can trust. Operators get steady work and the tools to grow. Buildings get control of their move-ins and move-outs. Austin is fully live, and we are building the model for every city in Texas."

The capital will be used to expand operator supply, deepen partnerships with apartment communities and real estate professionals, and scale the in app booking and payment experience across Central Texas.

Movr. is built around operators. Independent movers and local moving companies join the platform, get approved, and receive jobs without paying for leads, giving local businesses a direct path to more work and more income.

Book a move or join as an operator at themovrapp. Available on the App Store and Google Play.

ABOUT THE MOVR. APP

The Movr. App is a technology platform building the operating system for residential logistics. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Movr. connects residents, licensed moving companies, independent operators, and property partners through one app for pricing, booking, payment, and move coordination. Movr. was founded by Khalyph Smith, a U.S. Navy veteran and former semiconductor engineering and automation professional. Learn more at themovrapp.

Khalyph Smith

The MovR App

+1 737-946-5917

ksmith@)themovrapp

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Movr. Raises $300,000 and Is Now Fully Operational in Austin, Texas News Provided By CGT Capital Group, LLC. October 08, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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