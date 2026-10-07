Z-TEXT Research: A Private Bitcoinz Transaction Costs 10,000× Less Than Zcash At Equal Value

Times cheaper at ZEC parity: a shielded BTCZ transaction vs Zcash, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Base. Prices of 6 October 2026. Source: Z-TEXT LLC research.

Measured on the BitcoinZ code and 100 real transactions, the study also documents the network's limits. The full paper has a permanent DOI on Zenodo.

- Eric Pierrot, Founder, Z-TEXT LLCSHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Z-TEXT LLC, developer of the Z-TEXT zk-SNARKs messenger, has published a research paper measuring the real cost of a private transaction on the BitcoinZ (BTCZ) blockchain, the network that carries every Z-TEXT message.A shielded BTCZ transaction, in which the sender, the receiver and the amount are hidden, pays a flat fee of 0.00001 BTCZ. The fee is set in the BitcoinZ node code, and every shielded transaction in a sample of 100 real transactions from April to October 2026 paid exactly that amount.BitcoinZ follows Zcash's monetary design at 1,000 times the scale: 21 billion coins against 21 million. To compare fee design fairly, the paper prices BTCZ at equal network value with Zcash, one thousandth of the ZEC price. On that basis, a shielded BTCZ transaction costs about $0.0000136 against about $0.14 for the cheapest shielded Zcash transaction: 10,000 times less.Key findings, at 6 October 2026 prices:- 10,000 times less than the cheapest private Zcash transaction, at equal network value.- About 8,900 times less than a Bitcoin transfer, 400 to 2,100 times less than Ethereum and 20 to 50 times less than Base. These three networks are public.- The two fees would cost the same only if one BTCZ were worth 10 times one ZEC.The paper also states the network's limits plainly. One profit-switching mining pool currently produces about 75 to 90 percent of BTCZ blocks, trading volume is thin, large payments need a long wait to be safe, and the low fee has not been tested under heavy load. These limits come from the network's small size, not from its fee design. Equal-value pricing is a comparison of design, not a price forecast."Our users pay this fee with every message, so we measured it on the chain itself," said Eric Pierrot, founder of Z-TEXT. "And we published the weak spots too. A paper that only shows the good numbers isn't research."For Z-TEXT users, each message sends 0.00011 BTCZ: 0.0001 BTCZ to the contact, which comes back when they reply, plus the 0.00001 BTCZ network fee. In a two-way conversation, each message finally costs only the network fee. A Channels post is a single transaction, whatever the number of followers.The full paper, "What a Private BTCZ Transaction Really Costs: 10,000× Less Than Zcash" (Version 1.0), is available under a CC BY 4.0 license at and at . A plain-language summary is at .About Z-TEXTZ-TEXT is a zk-SNARKs messenger built on the BitcoinZ blockchain. It combines a shielded messenger, a BTCZ wallet, a password manager, Channels and Communities, and disposable identities in one app. It requires no phone number, no email and no SIM; one 24-word seed restores everything. Z-TEXT is available for Android, macOS, Windows and Linux at , and is coming to the App Store. The app has not yet been independently audited; a public bug bounty is open. Z-TEXT LLC is self-funded. Z-TEXT LLC does not issue BTCZ, does not control the BitcoinZ network, and receives no money from the BitcoinZ Community Fee.Media contactEric Pierrot, Founder, Z-TEXT LLC... · +1 623-980-3986

Eric Pierrot

Z-TEXT LLC

+1 623-980-3986

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Z-TEXT Research: A Private BitcoinZ Transaction Costs 10,000× Less Than Zcash at Equal Value News Provided By Z-TEXT LLC October 08, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology, Telecommunications



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