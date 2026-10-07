From Wall Street To The Wild Side: Big Al Releases New Fictional Memoir Taking Readers Through Larger-Than-Life Events

Big Al's Book is Optioned for a Movie

This book is the first of three in this unconventional trilogy that blurs the boundaries between fiction, autobiography, and simply outrageous storytelling.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Authorial persona Big Al has now released his fictional memoir, Sh*t That Will Never Happen to You... Ever: Everything in this book is total Bullsh*t. This book is the first of three installments in this unconventional trilogy that intentionally blurs the boundaries between fiction, autobiography, and simply outrageous storytelling. It blends genres like urban and contemporary fiction into one thrilling book that insists none of it should be taken seriously. The book release is also an opportunity to share that the book has been optioned for a movie.Sh*t That Will Never Happen to You... Ever is a bold and unflinching work of storytelling that moves effortlessly between the worlds of Mafia culture, urban culture, the music industry, Wall Street, nightlife, college life, celebrity culture, and American sports, creating a fictionalized universe where an ordinary suburban upbringing can somehow lead to encounters with gangsters, hip-hop pioneers, major performers, business titans, and professional athletes.The book's unique approach to narrative fiction is deliberately eccentric, prompting readers to question where real memory ends and fiction begins. The tension between fact and fiction is central to the book's theme. From pop culture and the music industry to autofiction, criminal antics, and everything in between, the book goes to extreme lengths but always stays tethered to the idea that the unreliable narrator's world is different from documented reality.Big Al is a fictional persona developed through years of real-world encounters, larger-than-life stories, professional experiences, and hard-to-believe events. Big Al uses humor and exaggeration to deliberately push the boundaries of urban culture, storytelling, and biographical fiction. He takes readers to a world where the most unlikely scenarios are simply part of daily life, offering a layered, irreverent look at nostalgia, pop culture, and plain mischief through his own unique lens.Big Al is available for interviews. Media can send inquiries to Elliot Harris at 2L1TS LLC.

Elliot Harris

2L1TS LLC

+1 516-375-5124

email us here

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From Wall Street to the Wild Side: Big Al Releases New Fictional Memoir Taking Readers Through Larger-Than-Life Events News Provided By Aurelium Press October 08, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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