Kaiser 4 and Xtreme

Kaiser 4 and Xtreme Desk

Kaiser 4 Chair and Xtreme Desk

AndaSeat Pre-Black Friday Campaign Connects Kaiser 4 and Xtreme With Changing Home Workspace Behavior

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As part of its 2026 Pre-Black Friday campaign, AndaSeat is highlighting the upgraded Kaiser 4 Series chair and Xtreme Series standing desk as a coordinated response to a home-workspace problem that has become more visible as hybrid work matures: the same physical space may need to serve very different roles at different times of the day.The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in June that 35% of employed people did some or all of their work at home on days they worked in 2025. Among workers with a bachelor's degree or higher, 51.4% of those who worked on an average day performed at least some work from home.At the same time, gaming remains a mainstream household activity rather than a niche associated only with dedicated gaming rooms. The Entertainment Software Association's 2026 Essential Facts report found that 67% of Americans ages 5 to 90 play video games for at least one hour per week, representing more than 212 million people. The average U.S. video game player is now 37 years old.These datasets measure different behaviors and do not establish that the same users perform work and gaming at the same desk. They do, however, illustrate why homes increasingly need to accommodate multiple forms of digital activity.The resulting design question is no longer simply whether a home has a desk. It is whether that workstation can change mode without requiring the user to reconstruct it each time.Hybrid Work Has Made Physical Boundaries Less PermanentRecent research is examining the physical implications of this shift.A 2026 study on boundary tactics among hybrid workers describes working from home as weakening the traditional physical boundary between professional and private life because both activities occur within the same environment. The researchers identified physical, temporal, technological and communicative strategies that workers use to manage those boundaries.Another 2026 study examining the spatial anatomy of home working distinguished between dedicated home offices and spaces such as kitchens and lounges where professional activity overlaps with domestic life. The research highlights that homeworking does not occur within one standardized environment.For furniture design, this creates a practical challenge.A desk that functions well during a video meeting may later support gaming, streaming or entertainment. A chair configured around upright keyboard work may need a different arm and back relationship when the user moves away from the desk or switches to another input method.AndaSeat developed the Kaiser 4 and Xtreme combination around that reconfiguration problem.Xtreme Turns One Surface Into Several Repeatable Work ModesThe Xtreme Series provides electric height adjustment from 28.7 to 46.1 inches, or 730 to 1,170 mm, with a lift speed of 22 mm per second.Its digital control panel includes three memory presets, allowing different work-surface heights to be stored rather than manually rediscovered every time the desk changes use.In a multi-use workstation, those presets can represent more than a conventional sitting and standing pair.One position may correspond with seated keyboard work. Another can support standing tasks. A third can be retained for another household user or a separate configuration.This ability to return to stored physical states becomes relevant when the same desk serves more than one role.A 2026 study of home-based work environments found that giving workers greater control over furniture configuration increased their sense of control and workspace satisfaction. The researchers reported that configuration control produced stronger and more consistent subjective effects than location control in their simulated home-work experiments.The study did not evaluate Xtreme or gaming setups. It does, however, support a broader design principle: the ability to configure the immediate workspace can matter in home-based work.Xtreme applies that principle mechanically through repeatable height control rather than requiring the room itself to change.Kaiser 4 Changes the Human Side of the ConfigurationThe upgraded Kaiser 4 manages the body-facing side of the same transition.Its 6D armrests provide 7 cm of vertical movement, 4 cm of forward-and-back adjustment, 180-degree arm-pad rotation, 360-degree rotation of the complete arm structure, a 20-degree upward tilt and a broad lateral positioning range.Those movements allow the forearm-support geometry to change when the task changes.A keyboard-and-mouse position typically places the hands forward toward the desk. A more relaxed gaming or media position may bring the arms closer to the torso or change their direction.The chair's gas-spring lumbar system provides a separate adjustment layer. It offers a 24-degree pop-out range with any-angle locking, together with 76 mm of vertical adjustment and 30 mm of depth adjustment.The important point is not the number of controls.It is that the chair and desk are not forced to change together.Xtreme controls the work-surface position. Kaiser 4 independently controls the forearm, back and seated relationship to that surface.This means switching the workstation from one activity to another does not require one compromise setting to serve every task.Cable Routing Helps the Workstation Change Without Being RebuiltRole switching becomes more difficult when the physical workstation is tied together by loose cables.Xtreme routes its primary insulated wiring through the desk leg and includes a steel tray beneath the desktop for power strips and excess cable length.This keeps more of the equipment infrastructure attached to the moving workstation rather than distributed across the floor.The system is particularly relevant when work and gaming use different peripherals.A professional setup may involve a laptop, docking station, webcam and monitor. Gaming can add controllers, headsets, lighting or additional devices. When all equipment shares one work surface, cable routes can become one of the reasons users avoid changing the configuration.Xtreme does not eliminate the need for appropriate cable lengths or safe electrical practices. Its design provides defined paths so the workstation can change height without requiring the user to reorganize the core power setup each time.Stability Preserves the Configuration Across TasksA multi-use desk also needs to maintain its equipment arrangement after moving.Xtreme uses a cold-formed steel T-frame with dual support beams, extended side brackets, two-stage legs and wide feet. The structure is rated for loads up to 70 kg including the desktop.The objective is to preserve the working platform through changes in height, whether the desk is being used for typing, gaming or another desktop activity.Kaiser 4 follows a similar principle at the chair level.The selected armrest and lumbar settings are designed to remain defined after adjustment, while the chair also provides up to 135 degrees of recline and 15 degrees of rocking for broader changes in seated position.Together, the products separate configuration from reconstruction.The user can change working mode by adjusting defined controls rather than physically rebuilding the workstation around each activity.The Home Workstation Is Becoming a Boundary ToolThe broader hybrid-work discussion increasingly recognizes that working at home affects more than location.A 2026 study of hybrid workers found that employees use physical boundary tactics - including dedicated workspaces - together with temporal and technological tactics to separate work from non-work activity. Stronger and more consistent boundary-management patterns were associated with more favorable recovery experiences in the study.Furniture alone cannot create psychological detachment from work or determine when someone should stop working.It can, however, help make a physical transition visible.Raising the desk, repositioning the chair, changing arm support or shifting the workstation from an upright professional arrangement to a more relaxed entertainment configuration can provide a tangible change in the environment even when the room itself remains the same.For AndaSeat, this is the central idea behind pairing Kaiser 4 with Xtreme: the modern home workstation increasingly needs to support different modes within one physical footprint.The company's Pre-Black Friday campaign includes selected products with reductions of up to $180, subject to regional availability and applicable campaign conditions.About AndaSeatFounded in 2007, AndaSeat develops ergonomic furniture and workspace products for gaming, professional and home environments. Its portfolio includes ergonomic chairs, standing desks, monitor arms and related workspace accessories. AndaSeat develops products around adjustable support, structural engineering and flexible workstation systems intended for spaces where work, entertainment and everyday digital activity increasingly overlap.

AndaSeat Marketing

AndaSeat

+ +86 139 2232 2347

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AndaSeat Pre-Black Friday Campaign Connects Kaiser 4 and Xtreme With Changing Home Workspace Behavior News Provided By AndaSeat October 08, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.