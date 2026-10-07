Anupam Kher Gets Overwhelming Love On US Tour, Says He Misses India

Actor Anupam Kher, who has been away from India for nearly 25 days while touring the US and Canada with a drama, said the overwhelming love and respect received from the Indian diaspora has made the journey special.

In a self-made video on his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher said, "It's been almost 25 days since I left India. Our drama here in America, and in Canada, unknowingly or unknowingly, is making a scene. Everywhere, so much love is being received, so much respect is being received. But if I stay away from my country for a few days, I start missing India a lot. I start missing my country a lot."

'I Hear India In Them'

Being away from home has intensified the longing for India, family, friends and familiar places. Meeting Indians from diverse professions abroad, Anupam Kher said, made them realise that despite building successful lives overseas, many continue to carry a deep emotional connection to India. Anupam Kher said the warmth of these encounters helped them understand what they truly miss about their country.

"I miss my mother, I miss my family, I miss my friends, I miss my lovers, I miss my home, I miss my office. I keep missing all of these, but today I am not talking about a single person or a single place. Today, I am missing what is special about the country, what is special about India. I am missing the whole of India. Our drama has been very successful in this journey, and I have met a lot of Indians in this journey who live here. Doctors, people who work in the world of computers, big businessmen, small businessmen," said Anupam Kher.

"Among them, it seems that no matter how good a life they make here, a part of their heart is still in India. When they hug me, their heartbeats meet my heartbeats, and I hear India in them. This is true. Maybe that's why they are so happy to see a person from their country in their eyes. And I get this happiness too. Then I understand what I miss in India," added Anupam Kher.

While sharing the video, the actor wrote, "This video was recorded just before our play 'Known Unknown' show in Atlanta on September 25th. Sharing with you today. Few more days have passed, but the thing said is still the same in the heart."

About the Play: 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) Anupam Kher continues his tour with his play 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane', adding another memorable chapter to his international journey. The new stage production is presented by Anupam Kher Studio, featuring Kher with actor Swaroop Sampat. With the music for the production being composed by Anu Malik, this marks the first time the composer has created music for a stage play. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)