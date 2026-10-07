Kamal Haasan Urges CEC To Meet Opposition, Reaffirm EC's Independence

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan urged Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar to meet Opposition MPs at Samvidhan Bhavan (Old Parliament House), saying that dialogue was needed to address concerns surrounding the Election Commission and reaffirm its independence and impartiality.

In a post on X, Haasan on Wednesday said the Election Commission was the "guardian of every Indian's right to vote" and stressed that the poll panel must engage with elected representatives at a time when its credibility is facing questions from the Opposition. "I have written to the Chief Election Commissioner urging him to meet Opposition MPs at Samvidhan Bhavan in Parliament. @ECISVEEP The Election Commission is the guardian of every Indian's right to vote. When that trust is under strain, the CEC must meet elected representatives, address their concerns and reaffirm the Commission's independence and impartiality. The time for dialogue and corrective action is now," Haasan said.

Standoff over electoral roll revision

His appeal comes amid an escalating standoff between Opposition parties and the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition parties have been demanding greater transparency in the exercise and seeking a meeting with the Election Commission to raise their concerns.

INDIA bloc MPs protest, leaders detained

The issue has also triggered street protests in the national capital, with INDIA bloc MPs attempting to proceed towards Jantar Mantar on Wednesday for a demonstration against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was among the MPs detained by Delhi Police during the protest and was taken to Barakhamba Road Police Station.

'Cannot stop the will of our people': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi later thanked INDIA bloc MPs for standing together and vowed to continue the agitation, saying attempts to stop their march or deny them a meeting with the Election Commission would not suppress what he described as the "will of the people". "I am thankful to every INDIA alliance MP standing firm in defence of our democracy - in Parliament, outside on the streets, and today near Jantar Mantar. They can stop a march. They can refuse a meeting. But they cannot stop the will of our people," Gandhi said.

He added, "Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar and the entire system will be brought to justice."

Priyanka Gandhi alleges use of force

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also detained during the protest and taken to Chhatrasal Stadium Police Station. She alleged that force was used against protesting MPs and claimed that women police personnel had scratched her and thrown protesters to the ground.

Opposition demands CEC's resignation

The latest protest followed a day-long agitation on Tuesday, when INDIA bloc MPs attempted to march towards the Election Commission. Delhi Police subsequently registered an FIR in connection with allegations that Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other MPs entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises without permission.

Rahul Gandhi has maintained that the Congress and INDIA bloc will continue taking to the streets and face arrests and legal cases in their campaign over the SIR issue. "We are not going to stop protesting till Gyanesh Kumar resigns. This is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country," Gandhi said.

The Opposition has also alleged irregularities in the electoral-roll revision and raised allegations of "vote theft", while seeking a meeting with the Election Commission. The poll panel has maintained that its decisions have been taken in accordance with the applicable legal framework. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)