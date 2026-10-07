Ukraine Receives More Than 4,800 Units Of Power Equipment This Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Energy reported this on Telegram.

“Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has received 4,807 units of energy equipment. These include generators, transformers, modular boiler units (MBUs), cogeneration units (CGUs), boilers, and more,” the statement reads.

The aid was provided by partners from the EU, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Slovakia, the United States, Turkey, Finland, France, the Philippines, Switzerland, Sweden, Japan, the Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, China, UNICEF/WASH, IOM, PFRU, and Volvo.

An additional 685 generators, 269 transformers, and 123 units of other equipment-including boilers, MBU units, and CGU units-are expected to arrive.

Since the beginning of the year, 711 shipments of humanitarian aid have been dispatched from the Ministry of Energy's hub warehouses, including 3,349 generators, 270 transformers, and 190 units of modular boiler plants, cogeneration units, and boilers.

In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received over 32,500 metric tons of humanitarian aid from international partners. Of this amount, over 29,500 metric tons have already been distributed among the regions.

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As previously reported, under the mechanism of the Ukrainian Energy Support Fund, from September 28 to October 4, energy companies from various regions received equipment worth over 7.6 million euros.

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