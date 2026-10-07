Pew Pew Tactical Publishes 2026 Pistol Light Test With Live Fire At 10, 25, And 50 Yards

MENAFN - GetNews)"Pew Pew Tactical testing the best pistol lights at 10 yards to see their pattern, flicker, and spill."Firearms review site Pew Pew Tactical re-tests every pistol-mounted light in hand before ranking; Cloud Defensive EPL finishes first among six lights

Austin, TX - October 07, 2026 - Pew Pew Tactical's 2026 pistol light test is a hands-on, live-fire evaluation of six pistol-mounted weapon lights, published September 24, 2026, by the firearms review publication Pew Pew Tactical. Unlike roundups assembled from manufacturer specifications, every light in the Pew Pew Tactical test was mounted, fired, and evaluated in person by the site's review staff before any ranking was assigned.

The protocol had three parts. Reviewers fired each light at 10, 25, and 50 yards to check whether the beam held zero under recoil and whether it could cut through smoke on the firing line. They then walked each light through an indoor hallway to evaluate hot-spot and spill behavior against reflective surfaces such as white walls and glass. Finally, they scored controls, battery changes, and mounting and holster compatibility.

Testing was led by Scott Murdock, Pew Pew Tactical's Editor and Senior Review Analyst and a Marine Corps veteran, with contributions from Sean Curtis, a reviewer with more than 22 years in law enforcement. The Cloud Defensive EPL (1,200 lumens, 52,000 candela) finished first and was named Best Overall. The remaining five lights received category awards: Streamlight TLR-7 X (Best for Concealed Carry), Streamlight TLR-1 HL (Best Value), SureFire X300 Turbo (Best Service History), Holosun P.ID-Plus (Best Features), and Fenix GL19R V2.0 (Best Budget).

The test is part of Pew Pew Tactical's ongoing program to re-test its most-read buyer's guides in hand rather than refresh them from spec sheets. Each guide in the program is updated with current-production samples, a documented protocol, and named reviewers.

"This test replicated real-world factors like ergonomics, gun smoke, long distances, and brightly painted indoor spaces," said Scott Murdock. "Our goal was to go beyond the spec sheet and see how these lights performed under pressure. Would they flicker under recoil? Tap out at 25 or 50 yards? Blind us in a hallway? We got answers for all of those questions and more."

The full test is available at .

About Pew Pew Tactical

Pew Pew Tactical is a firearms education and gear review publication founded in 2015 and read by millions of shooters each year. Its reviews are based on hands-on testing by a staff of military veterans, law enforcement professionals, and competitive shooters, and the site accepts no payment for placement in its rankings.