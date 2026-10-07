Private Event Space In Halifax Pairs Holiday Parties With A Hidden Speakeasy

MENAFN - GetNews) "“We want organizers to feel confident that their guests will be well looked after.” - Ciaran Doherty, co-owner of The Middle Spoon and Noble"The Middle Spoon and Noble offer private event space in Halifax for 2026 holiday parties, corporate gatherings and client receptions. Two connected downtown venues combine cocktails, food and desserts with a hidden 1920s-style speakeasy, with one hospitality team helping organizers coordinate the evening.

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA - October 7, 2026 - With the 2026 holiday season approaching, companies searching for a private event space in Halifax have an option that brings two distinct experiences into one evening: cocktails, food and desserts at The Middle Spoon, alongside the discovery of Noble, its hidden 1920s-style speakeasy.

For organizers looking for the best place to host a private event in Halifax, the right fit depends on the atmosphere, menu and guest experience. The Middle Spoon and Noble bring together two connected downtown spaces, cocktails, food and desserts, and a hidden speakeasy-all coordinated by one hospitality team.

The connected downtown venues offer a private event venue for office Christmas parties, corporate holiday gatherings and client receptions. Organizers can plan an evening in The Middle Spoon, Noble or both spaces, matching the setting to the atmosphere they want to create.

A holiday party with a sense of discovery

The setting gives organizers a way to make the venue itself part of the occasion. An evening can begin with conversation and cocktails upstairs before continuing into the more intimate atmosphere of Noble, hidden beneath The Middle Spoon.

For teams coming together to celebrate the year, that change of setting creates a shared experience beyond the usual reception. The two spaces allow organizers to shape the flow of the evening while working with one hospitality team.

The Middle Spoon offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere centered on cocktails, desserts and conversation. Noble brings the character of a hidden speakeasy, providing another setting for a cocktail party, client gathering or private celebration.

Planning around the people attending

Choosing an office Christmas party venue involves more than finding a room. Different preferences for food, drinks and the style of the evening all influence how welcome guests feel.

The Middle Spoon and Noble work directly with organizers on menus, drinks, timing and event flow. Options include cocktails, non-alcoholic drinks, food, desserts and hosted experiences, with arrangements tailored to the group.

“We want organizers to feel confident that their guests will be well looked after,” said Ciaran Doherty, co-owner of The Middle Spoon and Noble.“Whether someone is excited about the cocktails, the food, the desserts, the speakeasy or simply spending time with their colleagues, there should be something about the evening that appeals to them.”

The team also works with organizers planning from outside Halifax, helping coordinate the details of a local gathering from another city.

Holiday celebrations and events beyond December

Alongside seasonal celebrations, the venues accommodate corporate receptions, networking evenings, convention off-sites and private social gatherings.

For organizers exploring venue rental in Halifax, the first step is a conversation about the group, preferred date and type of event. From there, the team can help identify the space and arrangements suited to the occasion.

To inquire about a corporate event venue or private party venue for an upcoming gathering, visit themiddlespoon/private-events.

About The Middle Spoon and Noble

The Middle Spoon has been part of Halifax's hospitality community since 2011. Noble, its hidden 1920s-style speakeasy, opened beneath it in 2013. Together, the locally operated venues offer cocktails, desserts and flexible settings for private events, corporate gatherings and celebrations in downtown Halifax.

Media and event inquiries Ciaran Doherty The Middle Spoon Desserterie & Bar and Noble Halifax, Nova Scotia themiddlespoon/private-events