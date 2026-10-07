Global Food Week 2026 To Open In Abu Dhabi On October 6 With A Record 2,580 Exhibitors

MENAFN - GetNews) Second Global Food Security Summit to run alongside the event, with participants from 30 countries.

ABU DHABI - October 7, 2026 - Global Food Week 2026 will be held from October 6 to 8 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest edition of the event to date, organiser ADNEC Group said at a press conference. The event is organised in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

Exhibition space will cover approximately 42,000 square metres, a 25 percent increase compared to the previous edition, while exhibitors and brands total 2,580, an 18 percent year on year increase. Participating countries and regions have increased to 92, a 23 percent increase compared to 2025, including 26 first-time participants. National exhibitors account for 67 percent of the total, international exhibitors 33 percent, and small and medium-sized enterprises 22 percent of exhibiting companies.

The second Global Food Security Summit (GFSS) will be held alongside the exhibition and will bring together representatives of governments, multilateral institutions and the private sector. Participants from 30 countries will discuss how food systems can move from resilience towards readiness for future disruptions, covering emerging challenges, innovative technologies, investment opportunities and policy frameworks.

Those attending the press conference included Ahmad Shaker, CEO of Capital 360 & Events, Badr Hassan Al Shihi, Director of the Communications and Community Engagement Department at ADAFSA. His Excellency Prof. Abdelouahhab Alboukhari Zaid, Secretary General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, affiliated with Erth Zayed Philanthropies Foundation, UAE Presidential Court; Ahmad Mukhtar, Subregional Coordinator for the Gulf Cooperation Council States and Yemen and FAO Representative to the United Arab Emirates and Saleh Lootah, Chairman of the UAE Food and Beverage Manufacturers Group.

"This edition is witnessing record growth across all key indicators," said Ahmad Shaker, CEO of Capital 360 & Events, who added that Global Food Week continues to strengthen its position as an international platform for food security, agricultural innovation and sustainable development.

Badr Hassan Al Shihi, Director of the Communications and Community Engagement Department at ADAFSA, said the event introduces a business-to-consumer (B2C) model for the first time, combining business, investment and trade with a direct consumer experience.

The 2026 edition spans eight sectors along the food value chain. A dedicated Animal Feed Sector is introduced for the first time, an enhanced Shop to Show feature allows visitors to buy directly from local and international exhibitors, and the ACCESS Abu Dhabi programme will connect more than 150 award-winning Emirati farmers, livestock breeders and beekeepers with buyers, investors and the public. In addition, the event will host the inaugural Abu Dhabi Honey Symposium in collaboration with Apimondia, the AgriTech Forum, and a Hosted Buyers Programme linking international companies with local suppliers.

His Excellency Prof. Abdelouahhab Alboukhari Zaid said the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition has become a cornerstone of Global Food Week and that its role reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a hub for dialogue, innovation and strategic partnerships. Ahmad Mukhtar said FAO will continue to work with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, ADAFSA, ADNEC Group and other partners to advance safe, nutritious and sustainable food. Saleh Lootah said food security is a collective responsibility that requires closer international cooperation.

The 2025 edition generated 58 cooperation agreements worth a total of AED 6.6 billion, and FAO and the Sub-Regional Office for the Gulf Cooperation Council States and Yemen of the World Organisation for Animal Health will take part again this year.

Global Food Week runs from October 6 to 8 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and is open to the public and to industry professionals, who can see the latest innovations, meet industry leaders and take part in a range of food-focused events and activities.

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