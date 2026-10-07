Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Hold Another Round Of Consular Consultations (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan held another round of consular consultations in Baku on October 7.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, while the Uzbek delegation was headed by Abduvakhit Tursunov, Deputy Head of the Consular and Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

Representatives of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Science and Education, State Migration Service, State Border Service, as well as the Embassy of Uzbekistan in the country also participated in the consultations.

The consultations focused on the current state and prospects of consular cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting also stressed the importance of advancing relations between the two countries in the fields of migration, justice, internal affairs, education, social affairs, as well as strengthening legal framework aimed at ensuring rights and protection of both countries' citizens.

Following the consultations, the protocol of the meeting was signed.