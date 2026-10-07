New B2bware Replaces Spreadsheets In Modern Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innviertel, Austria, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SyncSpider, a European specialist in business integration and workflow automation, today announced their new B2Bware, a B2B portal designed to transform how companies manage orders, customers, products, and operational data. SyncSpider developed B2Bware to address a growing operational challenge faced by small, medium-sized, and larger enterprises: critical systems such as ERP platforms, CRM applications, online stores, and inventory databases often operate independently, creating bottlenecks, duplicate records, inconsistent information, and unnecessary manual work.

SyncSpider Automates ERP and eCommerce Workflows

SyncSpider enables B2Bware users to automate the exchange of orders, product information, customer records, and inventory data between connected business systems. Through integrations with platforms ( ) such as Odoo, Shopware, and Shopify, SyncSpider helps companies eliminate data silos and reduce their dependence on spreadsheets, emails, and other disconnected order-management processes. SyncSpider designed B2Bware to reduce repetitive data entry while improving the speed and accuracy of B2B order processing. By synchronizing business information across ERP and eCommerce environments, SyncSpider allows employees to spend less time correcting records and more time supporting customers, managing operations, and developing the business.

B2Bware Centralizes Business-Critical Data

SyncSpider provides B2Bware users with a unified environment for managing product catalogs, customer information, order documents, pricing, and real-time inventory availability. This centralized approach gives businesses a consistent source of operational data and reduces the risk of conflicting information across departments and software platforms. SyncSpider also incorporates intelligent order-automation capabilities intended to minimize human error and improve the reliability of complex B2B workflows. SyncSpider's modular architecture allows companies to configure processes around their individual business rules, customer structures, product portfolios, and industry requirements.

Support in Security and Regulatory Readiness

SyncSpider developed B2Bware with growing expectations for transparency, data protection, and cybersecurity in mind. By replacing fragmented manual processes with controlled digital workflows, SyncSpider helps companies improve data traceability and strengthen their operational readiness for requirements associated with European cybersecurity frameworks such as NIS2. SyncSpider positions B2Bware as a scalable solution for organizations ranging from local wholesalers and distributors to international manufacturers. SyncSpider allows each organization to begin with the integrations and functions it requires and expand the platform as its transaction volume, customer network, and operational complexity increase.

SyncSpider Addresses Barriers to B2B Digitalization

SyncSpider recognizes that many companies delay the introduction of B2B portals because they expect integrations to be expensive, technically complicated, or suitable only for large enterprises. SyncSpider addresses these concerns through modular deployment options, configurable workflows, and practical use cases intended to deliver measurable operational value. SyncSpider focuses on implementing workflows that reflect how customers actually conduct business rather than forcing organizations into generic, standardized processes. This approach allows SyncSpider to help businesses improve process reliability, employee usability, customer service, and long-term scalability.

Plans for Expanded AI and API Capabilities

SyncSpider plans to expand B2Bware ( ) with enhanced APIs for third-party systems, more advanced AI-supported order management, and additional tools for data protection and cyber-resilience. SyncSpider's product roadmap also reflects developments in self-service B2B commerce, real-time analytics, supply-chain sustainability, and automated customer account management. SyncSpider believes B2Bware represents an important step for companies seeking to move beyond basic digitalization and fundamentally redesign their commercial operations. SyncSpider invites wholesalers, manufacturers, distributors, and other B2B organizations to explore how connected workflows can improve efficiency, reduce errors, and support scalable growth.

About SyncSpider

SyncSpider GmbH is an Austrian integration and automation company that helps businesses connect ERP platforms, eCommerce systems, marketplaces, databases, and other operational applications. SyncSpider provides configurable automation solutions that enable companies to synchronize information, eliminate repetitive manual processes, and build scalable digital business ecosystems. SyncSpider is headquartered in Ried im Innkreis, Austria.

Further information about SyncSpider and B2Bware is available at b2bware.com ( ).

Die SyncSpider GmbH ist ein österreichisches Softwareunternehmen, das eine Plattform zur automatisierten Vernetzung von Onlineshops, Marktplätzen, ERP- und CRM-Systemen entwickelt. Das Unternehmen unterstützt Betriebe dabei, Geschäftsprozesse zu digitalisieren, Daten automatisch zu synchronisieren und Abläufe effizienter zu gestalten.





Contact

Norbert Strappler

SyncSpider GmbH

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New B2Bware Replaces Spreadsheets in Modern Businesses

CONTACT: Contact Norbert Strappler SyncSpider GmbH...