Centre Okays Rs 65-Crore Project For Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies

The Centre has approved a Rs 65-crore project to fast-track the process of granting property rights to residents of Delhi's unauthorised colonies under the PM-UDAY scheme, with GIS-based technology to be used for surveying and mapping properties.

The project, named DRISHTI (Delhi Revenue and Imaging Survey, Spatial Technology Initiative), will use GIS-based technology to survey and map properties, with the aim of making the process more transparent and ensuring that property surveys and documentation are completed in a more organised and time-bound manner. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the new system will help expedite the process and ensure greater transparency in property surveys and documentation.

Project Implementation and Funding

Under the project, PM-UDAY Cells will be opened in all 13 districts of Delhi, along with a dedicated unit at the headquarters. The project will be implemented by the Delhi Government's Revenue Department.

Of the total Rs 65-crore project cost, Rs 52 crore, or 80 per cent, will be provided by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs through the Urban Development Fund. The remaining Rs 13 crore, or 20 per cent, will be contributed by the Delhi Government's Revenue Department.

The PM-UDAY Scheme is being implemented by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Revenue Department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The Rs 52-crore central grant will be released in four instalments. However, the entire amount can be released in a single instalment if the procurement is carried out through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

The Chief Minister said the scheme is aimed at providing legal security and property rights to lakhs of families living in unauthorised colonies. She said the government wants eligible residents to get their property rights without any unnecessary delays. (ANI)

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