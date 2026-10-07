Block Street Unifies Tokenized Stock Liquidity As Major Exchanges Bring Equities On-Chain

SINGAPORE, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The RWA liquidity network is expanding from institutional execution into applications for trading, lending and capital efficiency as tokenized equities move beyond issuance.

Block Street, an infrastructure network for tokenized capital markets, is expanding its tokenized-stock stack across leading trading and distribution ecosystems, including integrations supporting Binance bStocks and Bitget's tokenized-equity infrastructure, as the sector moves from simply putting stocks on-chain toward making them liquid, usable and composable.

The expansion marks the next phase of Block Street's strategy: moving beyond liquidity aggregation alone and using that infrastructure to power applications for tokenized equities.

Through Aqua, Block Street's cross-protocol liquidity network, the company connects fragmented issuers, market makers and blockchain ecosystems through a unified execution layer. Rather than issuing another representation of a stock, Aqua is designed to route liquidity across existing representations and execution venues through a common API.

That distinction is becoming increasingly important.

Tokenized stocks have emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments of the real-world asset market in 2026. Major exchanges are increasingly bringing equities into crypto-native distribution, while tokenized stocks are beginning to move beyond simple buy-and-hold exposure into collateral, lending, trading and other on-chain applications.

Binance's bStocks, for example, are 1:1 backed tokenized securities that can move on-chain and interact with decentralized finance infrastructure. Bitget has similarly expanded its stock offering through tokenized equities linked to underlying U.S. market liquidity.

For Block Street, the emergence of large distribution platforms validates a thesis the company has pursued since its launch: the long-term bottleneck in tokenized capital markets will not be issuance alone. It will be liquidity, execution and what users can actually do with the assets once they are on-chain.

“The first phase of tokenization was about bringing assets on-chain. The next phase is about making those assets actually useful,” said Hedy Wang, founder and CEO of Block Street.“Once the same equity exists across multiple issuers, chains and platforms, the problem starts looking much more like market structure. You need liquidity aggregation, best execution, collateral mobility and applications built on top of that liquidity.”

From Tokenization to Applications

Block Street is positioning its infrastructure around three layers of the emerging tokenized-equity stack:

Liquidity. Aqua aggregates pricing and liquidity across tokenized-asset providers and routes execution through a common institutional API.

Capital efficiency. Block Street's Everst layer is being developed around lending, borrowing and collateral functionality for tokenized assets, allowing equities to become productive financial assets rather than static representations held in wallets.

Applications. Integrations with major exchanges, issuers and blockchain ecosystems are intended to allow Block Street's infrastructure to sit underneath consumer and institutional products without requiring each application to independently integrate every tokenized-stock standard.

The architecture is deliberately issuer-agnostic.

As exchanges, brokers and financial institutions introduce their own tokenized securities, Block Street can integrate additional asset representations rather than competing to become the issuer itself.

This creates what Block Street describes as a “liquidity abstraction layer” for on-chain capital markets: applications interact with Block Street, while the network handles differences in issuers, liquidity sources, chains and execution.

A Market Moving Beyond Trading

The opportunity is also expanding beyond spot execution.

As tokenized stocks become available through platforms with global crypto distribution, they can increasingly function as programmable collateral - potentially supporting lending markets, structured strategies, yield products and cross-asset margin systems.

Block Street sees this transition as analogous to the evolution of crypto-native assets: spot trading established the asset class, but lending, derivatives and collateral infrastructure ultimately created a much larger financial system around those assets.

The difference is that tokenized equities already reference some of the deepest and most recognizable financial assets in the world.

Block Street believes the winning infrastructure therefore will not necessarily be the platform that creates the most tokenized stocks, but the network that makes those assets interoperable, liquid and useful across applications.

Building the Liquidity Layer

Block Street's Aqua network has routed more than $350 million in cumulative volume. The network currently connects tokenized-asset liquidity across multiple blockchain environments and is expanding its integration footprint as exchanges and issuers introduce new equity products.

Following its March token generation event, Block Street has also expanded its user-facing ecosystem. More than 5 million BSB was staked shortly after the staking product went live, while the ecosystem has grown to more than 55,000 token holders, according to company data.

The company is now focused on turning that liquidity base into a broader application network.

Its roadmap includes deeper integrations with tokenized-stock platforms, lending and collateral markets, additional geographic equity markets and eventually other real-world assets including fixed income, private-market securities and structured products.

The Next Layer of Internet Capital Markets

Block Street's expansion comes as the boundary between crypto exchanges and traditional brokerage infrastructure is becoming increasingly blurred.

Instead of viewing that convergence as competition, Block Street is building infrastructure intended to sit underneath it.

“Whether the asset originates from a crypto-native issuer, a major exchange or eventually a traditional securities venue matters less to us,” Wang said.“If capital markets become tokenized, those assets will still need price discovery, liquidity, collateral and execution. That is the layer we want to build.”

The company plans to discuss the next phase of its tokenized-equity infrastructure and application strategy during TOKEN2049 Singapore, Oct. 7–8, 2026.

About Block Street

Block Street is building the unified liquidity layer for on-chain capital markets. Built by leading Wall Street institutions and Silicon Valley tech veterans. Its Aqua network connects tokenized-asset issuers, market makers and applications through cross-protocol liquidity aggregation and institutional execution infrastructure, while Everst extends that liquidity into lending, leverage and capital-efficiency applications.

Block Street's long-term goal is to provide the liquidity and risk infrastructure through which tokenized equities and other real-world assets can trade, move and function across global on-chain markets.



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