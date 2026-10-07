Facemap.Ai Launches Free AI Face Scan That Keeps Photographs On The Device

MENAFN - GetNews) New facial analysis platform combines 478 mapped landmarks, 22 measurement categories and more than 1,600 calculations, with an optional personalised Aesthetic Intelligence report.

UK - 7 October, 2026 - FaceMap has launched a free browser-based facial analysis tool that lets users explore their facial proportions and receive an attractiveness score without uploading their photographs.

Launched in October 2026, the platform brings together AI facial mapping and a measurement-based scoring system. Its free AI face scan runs on the user's device, requires no account or payment card, and clears the reading when the page is closed or refreshed.

The launch places privacy at the centre of a familiar online question: what can a photograph tell someone about their face? FaceMap combines a free initial reading with an optional paid report that explains individual measurements and offers personalised styling and photography guidance.

Three photographs, 22 measurement categories

FaceMap guides users through taking three photographs at different distances. Users follow an on-screen oval while the camera captures the images automatically, without needing to select a photograph or press a shutter button.

The AI face scanner uses Google's MediaPipe facial landmark technology to map 478 points on each photograph. FaceMap then applies its own analysis across 22 measurement categories, using more than 1,600 calculations to examine proportions, symmetry and definition.

The categories include eye spacing, canthal tilt, facial thirds and fifths, nose and mouth proportions, jaw and chin measurements, and facial symmetry. Readings are compared with published reference ranges used by the platform's scoring methodology.

Each photograph is measured independently. FaceMap says it adjusts for head angle and expression, uses the clearest photograph for the headline score, and holds readings that vary between photographs back from that number.

The free result provides an attractiveness score out of 100. Users can share their result with or without their scan image, or repeat the scan.

Understanding the result behind the number

For people looking for an online attractiveness test or beauty test, FaceMap offers a starting score alongside the option to explore how it was calculated.

The paid Aesthetic Intelligence report expands the reading into a downloadable PDF built from the user's own facial measurements. It includes all 22 feature scores, the strongest and lowest-scoring features, face shape classification, and comparisons with the platform's reference ranges.

The report also includes an attractiveness score benchmark against other FaceMap scans. This comparison describes a user's position among people who have used the platform, rather than a ranking of the wider population.

Its Youth Signature examines proportions associated with a youthful or mature appearance. A Selfie Blueprint covers camera distance, framing, head position, lighting and expression, while a Personal Style Compass offers guidance on hair, brows, eyewear, beard lines and necklines. Users can choose feminine or masculine styling when unlocking their report.

FaceMap presents these findings as a way to explore facial geometry and personal presentation. Its attractiveness score reflects the platform's chosen measurements and reference ranges; it is not an objective verdict on beauty or personal worth.

Privacy built into the free scan

FaceMap's free scan processes photographs in the browser. Images are not uploaded or stored, and users do not need an account, password or card to receive their free reading.

The company distinguishes this from the paid report, which retains the user's image for their personal report. The free scan's on-device privacy promise therefore applies specifically to the free reading.

This approach gives users a way to try facial analysis before deciding whether they want a more detailed breakdown.

Optional report and live camera tools

The full report is available as a one-time purchase, with a launch offer of £15.99 and a seven-day money-back guarantee.

The purchase also includes access to Live Selfie Coach, which uses the user's facial mesh to provide real-time feedback as they tilt and turn. The coach runs on the device and does not record footage.

A separate palm-reading feature is also included. It uses on-device hand landmark detection and is provided for entertainment only.

Try FaceMap

The free scan is available at FaceMap. Users can receive their initial score without registering, then choose whether to unlock the detailed report.

About FaceMap

FaceMap is a facial analysis and self-knowledge platform launched in October 2026. Its free browser-based scan combines AI landmark detection with 22 categories of facial measurements to generate an attractiveness score. Optional paid reports explain individual readings and provide personalised styling and photography guidance.

Face Map is a trading style of Sitegains Ltd, registered in England and Wales.

Company: Sitegains Ltd

Company number: 16292985

Brand: FaceMap

Website:

Launch: October 2026

Media enquiries

For media enquiries, use the contact option on FaceMap.

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