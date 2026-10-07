Itzhak Ezratti Marks 50 Years Shaping Florida Communities As GL Homes Founder

SUNRISE, Fla. - October 7, 2026 - Itzhak Ezratti, founder of GL Homes, marks 50 years shaping Florida's residential landscape this year, as the company he built in 1976 continues to grow into one of the state's most established homebuilders.

The milestone reflects five decades of consistent focus on quality construction, long-term community planning, and a sustained commitment to the communities where GL Homes builds.

Five decades of building in Florida

When Itzhak Ezratti founded GL Homes in 1976, Florida was entering a period of sustained population growth that would reshape the state's housing needs for generations to come. Ezratti built the company around a philosophy centered on long-term value rather than short-term turnover, an approach that has continued to define GL Homes' developments across five decades of change in one of the country's most dynamic housing markets.

Since its founding, GL Homes has grown from an early stage Florida homebuilder into a company known for master-planned communities across the state, offering everything from active-adult living to luxury estate homes. Throughout that growth, the company has maintained the core principles Ezratti established at the outset: quality construction, luxury living, and a focus on building communities designed to serve residents well beyond move-in day.

A legacy built on community, not just construction

For Itzhak Ezratti, the fifty-year milestone represents more than longevity in a competitive industry; it reflects a consistent belief that homebuilding carries a responsibility that extends beyond the transaction itself.

From GL Homes' earliest developments to its newest communities, that philosophy has remained constant: build neighborhoods where residents can form genuine connections, not just purchase a house.

That community-first approach has also shaped GL Homes' role beyond development. Under Ezratti's leadership, the company has built a lasting philanthropic footprint across Florida, with long-standing partnerships supporting organizations such as Feeding South Florida, Habitat for Humanity, and the Boys & Girls Club.

These partnerships reflect the same long-term thinking that has guided GL Homes' approach to development, the belief that a company's investment in a community shouldn't end once construction is complete.

Itzhak Ezratti continues to shape Florida's housing landscape

As GL Homes marks 50 years in business, Itzhak Ezratti's founding vision continues to guide the company's direction. Now serving as chairman, with his son Misha Ezratti as president, Itzhak remains an active presence in shaping the principles that continue to define GL Homes' identity. That continuity has allowed the company to adapt to Florida's changing housing needs, from shifting buyer expectations to the state's continued population growth, without losing sight of the values established at its founding.

About GL Homes

Founded by Itzhak (“Itchko”) Ezratti in 1976 and guided today by President Misha Ezratti, GL Homes has become one of Florida's most respected residential builders. The company is recognized for its smart planning and design, community-focused amenities, and longstanding philanthropic impact across Florida. GL Homes remains dedicated to creating exceptional places to call home and enriching the lives of the residents it serves. Discover more at glhomes.