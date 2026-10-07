Livin Water Returns With New Single“Like I Never Left”

MENAFN - GetNews)Livin Water's New Single: Like I Never Left Houston-based artist Livin Water marks a new chapter in his musical journey with“Like I Never Left,” a new single planned for his upcoming project, Headspace.

HOUSTON, TX - October 07, 2026 - Houston-based artist Livin Water has released his new single,“ Like I Never Left,” marking his return with new music following Unfinished Business Chapters 1 and 2. The release reflects a renewed creative direction for the artist as he continues exploring personal experiences, perseverance, and growth through his music.

After completing Unfinished Business Chapter 2, Livin Water initially believed he might be finished making music. Over time, however, he felt there was more he wanted to express and more he could accomplish creatively. That realization ultimately encouraged him to return to the studio and continue developing new material.

“I felt I had more to offer and that if I could push myself, I could create something greater than I could have ever imagined,” said Livin Water, artist of Livin Water Productions. That renewed motivation helped shape“Like I Never Left.”

The song is inspired by the idea of continuing forward even after reaching what may seem like a personal or creative limit. For Livin Water, the title captures the feeling of returning to his craft with renewed energy while maintaining the connection to the experiences that have shaped his previous work.

The single is also planned to be part of Livin Water's forthcoming project, Headspace. The project is being developed around the different emotional and personal challenges people encounter throughout life. Livin Water describes the concept as an exploration of the internal thoughts and struggles people work through while trying to move toward better moments.

Throughout his music, Livin Water has aimed to reflect where he is in life at the time of each project. Headspace continues that approach, with themes expected to include personal struggles, heartbreak, difficult emotions, desires, resilience, and the process of working through challenging periods.

“Life is just a bunch of moments we try to conquer,” said Livin Water, artist of Livin Water Productions.“There will be great moments and horrible moments. Hold on to the memories of those great moments to get through the not-so-great ones. Your moment will be right around the corner.”

With“Like I Never Left,” Livin Water begins the next phase of his musical journey, turning his decision to continue creating into a release centered on persistence, reflection, and moving forward. Also, the new single had launched on Spotify and Audiomack officially.

About Livin Water

Livin Water is a Houston-based artist whose music draws from personal experiences and different stages of life. His previous releases include Unfinished Business Chapters 1 and 2. With his latest single,“Like I Never Left,” Livin Water introduces a new creative chapter and offers an early look at the direction of his planned project, Headspace.