Columbia, MD - October 7, 2026 - The Tailored Closet of Silver Spring has been recognized by Business Rate as the Best Cabinet Maker in Columbia, MD for 2026, adding another distinction to the locally owned company's growing reputation for custom cabinetry, custom closets, and home organization solutions throughout Howard County and surrounding Maryland communities.

Based in Columbia, Maryland, The Tailored Closet of Silver Spring specializes in designing and installing custom closets, custom cabinetry, built-in storage, home offices, mudrooms, pantries, laundry rooms, Murphy beds, and other custom home organization solutions. The company works directly with homeowners to create storage systems that maximize space, improve functionality, and complement the style of their homes.

The 2026 Business Rate recognition positions The Tailored Closet of Silver Spring among the leading cabinet makers and custom storage companies in Columbia, MD, providing homeowners with a local option for professionally designed and installed cabinetry and organization systems.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as the Best Cabinet Maker in Columbia for 2026,” said Sam Epiceno, Owner of The Tailored Closet of Silver Spring.“We started this business with a simple goal: to provide homeowners with beautiful, highly functional storage solutions while delivering the kind of personal service that you expect from a locally owned business. This recognition is a reflection of our team's commitment to quality craftsmanship, thoughtful design, and customer satisfaction.”

Custom Cabinetry and Storage Designed Around the Homeowner

Unlike traditional cabinet companies that focus primarily on kitchens and bathrooms, The Tailored Closet of Silver Spring specializes in custom storage and cabinetry throughout the home. Its designers create personalized solutions for spaces that often go underutilized, including walk-in closets, reach-in closets, home offices, entryways, mudrooms, pantries, laundry rooms, entertainment areas, and multifunctional rooms.

The company's process begins with a free in-home consultation, allowing its design team to understand the homeowner's needs, measure the space, and develop a personalized storage solution. Homeowners can then review their design and make selections regarding layouts, finishes, hardware, accessories, and other details before moving forward.

The result is a fully customized storage system designed specifically for the space and the way each homeowner lives.

A Local Columbia, Maryland Company

The Tailored Closet of Silver Spring is locally owned and operated by Sam Epiceno and serves homeowners throughout Columbia, Clarksville, Fulton, Highland, Laurel, Olney, Silver Spring, Maple Lawn, and surrounding communities in Maryland.

The company has built its reputation through personalized service, professional design, quality installation, and a commitment to helping homeowners transform cluttered or inefficient spaces into organized, functional areas.

The Tailored Closet of Silver Spring is also accredited by the Better Business Bureau and is a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), Maryland Building Industry Association (MBIA), and National Association of Productivity & Organizing Professionals (NAPO).

About The Tailored Closet of Silver Spring

The Tailored Closet of Silver Spring is a locally owned custom closet and home organization company serving Columbia, MD and surrounding communities. The company specializes in custom closets, custom cabinets, built-in storage, pantries, mudrooms, home offices, laundry rooms, Murphy beds, and whole-home organization solutions.

With a focus on personalized design, quality craftsmanship, professional installation, and exceptional customer service, The Tailored Closet of Silver Spring helps Maryland homeowners make better use of the space they already have.