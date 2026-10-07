Air Power G10 PC Case Now Available At Newegg With Three Tilting Front Fans

MENAFN - GetNews) U.S. Market Entry | Swappable PSU and Lower Fan Positions | 4 PWM/ARGB Fans Included | From $89.99

Taipei, Taiwan - October 7, 2026 - Formula V Line has entered the U.S. market with the Air Power G10, a mid-tower PC case now available through Newegg. First previewed at Computex 2026, the G10 features three front intake fans on independently adjustable brackets, with each fan configurable at 0° or 10° to direct intake air toward areas such as the GPU or CPU.

The Air Power G10 includes four 120 mm PA2 120 PWM/ARGB fans, supports up to 11 × 120 mm fan positions and 360 mm radiators, and features swappable PSU and lower fan positions. Six finishes are available at Newegg, with prices starting at $89.99.

Aim Front Intake Toward the GPU or CPU

Instead of fixing all three front fans flat against the chassis, the Air Power G10 mounts each on its own adjustable bracket. Each fan can be set independently at 0° or 10°, allowing builders to direct intake air toward areas such as the graphics card or CPU.

Each fan assembly can also be removed independently for cleaning or replacement.

Swap the PSU and Lower Fan Positions

In the lower chamber, the PSU and lower fan bracket can swap between front and rear positions, letting builders change the bottom layout to suit their hardware and cooling configuration.

The lower fan bracket is also removable for easier installation.

4 PWM/ARGB Fans Included, with Support for Up to 11

The Air Power G10 ships with three 120 mm PA2 120 front intake fans and one PA2 120 rear exhaust fan, featuring 4-pin PWM control and 3-pin ARGB lighting.

The chassis supports up to 11 × 120 mm fan positions in total.

Built for 420 mm GPUs and 360 mm Radiators

The ATX mid-tower accommodates graphics cards up to 420 mm long and 240 mm or 360 mm top radiators.

Full specifications and compatibility information are available on the Air Power G10 product page.

Six Finishes from $89.99

The Air Power G10 is available in six finishes. Black, Black Rose Gold and Black Wood are priced at $89.99, while White, Black Titanium Silver and Black Dark Blue are priced at $99.99.

Now Available at Newegg

The Air Power G10 is available now in the U.S. through Newegg, marking Formula V Line's entry into the U.S. PC hardware market.

Find the Air Power G10 at Newegg

About Formula V Line

Formula V Line is a Taiwan-based PC hardware and gaming lifestyle brand that designs and engineers cases, cooling solutions, power supplies, and gaming chairs for PC enthusiasts. Its management team brings more than 20 years of combined experience in the PC case and accessories industry. The brand develops original in-house designs backed by continued investment in proprietary tooling, with a focus on price-to-performance across its product range. It works with established manufacturing partners under a controlled quality assurance process.