Beloved Children's Author Evelyn Heckhaus Returns With Relaunched And Rebranded Mystery Noise In The Barn

MENAFN - GetNews) A charming, spooky-but-sweet tale of two cousins, a chore-turned-adventure, and a mysterious barn ghost gets a fresh look for a new generation of young readers.

New Bern, NC - October 7, 2026 - Author Evelyn Heckhaus is thrilled to announce the official republication and rebranding of her popular children's book, Noise in the Barn. Featuring delightful illustrations by Kim Thorn, this timeless story of curiosity, teamwork, and problem-solving is once again available to captivate young readers and families everywhere.

Noise in the Barn follows Nat, a remarkably neat and organized young boy, as he tackles his dreaded Saturday chore: cleaning out the cluttered, cobweb-filled storage room in the family barn. Fortunately, his cousin Alex steps in to help. What starts as a mundane task of moving old lawnmowers and raking leaves quickly turns into a thrilling mystery when a low, eerie sound echoes through the space:“ooo-ooo-ooo.”

Is it an escaped goat? A trapped animal? Or... a ghost?

As the boys bravely push through their fears to get the job done, they learn valuable lessons about facing the unknown, working together, and discovering that things aren't always as scary as they seem.

At its heart, Noise in the Barn is about the bond between family, the satisfaction of a job well done, and the fun of solving a backyard mystery.

Perfect for early readers and family story time, the rebranded edition bring Nat and Alex's adventure to life.

Availability

The new edition of Noise in the Barn is out now and available for purchase online through major book retailers Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major online bookstores.

About the Author

Evelyn Heckhaus is a passionate storyteller dedicated to creating relatable, wholesome, and engaging literature for children that sparks imagination and teaches gentle life lessons.