Holiday Cheer Kicked Off Here: Marine Toys For Tots Launched 2026 Holiday Campaign With Richard Childress Racing In Las Vegas

MENAFN - GetNews)"What began on the track in Las Vegas became a nationwide effort fueled by generosity, compassion, and a shared commitment to children in need." - Lieutenant General LasterHoliday Cheer Kicked Off Here at Marine Toys for Tots as the Program officially launched its 2026 Holiday Campaign on October 1st. Building on that momentum, Toys for Tots brought the spirit of Christmas to the fast lane on October 4th alongside Richard Childress Racing and Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Toys for Tots Chevrolet, in Las Vegas.

Triangle, Virginia - October 7, 2026 - As engines roared to life and the green flag dropped in Las Vegas, Toys for Tots launched a nationwide movement rooted in hope, generosity, and compassion, marking the beginning of its annual mission to help ensure that millions of children whose families are facing hardship experience the joy, wonder, and magic of Christmas.

With the Toys for Tots logo racing around one of the Nation's most prominent tracks, the partnership shined a National spotlight on a mission that extended far beyond the checkered flag. Together, Toys for Tots, Richard Childress Racing, and Austin Dillon transformed the excitement of race day into a powerful call to action, inspiring communities across America to come together on behalf of children whose circumstances are beyond their control.

"Every year, our Holiday Campaign begins with a simple but powerful promise: no child should ever feel forgotten at Christmas," said Lieutenant General Jim Laster, U.S. Marines (Retired), President and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Launching our 2026 Holiday Campaign with Richard Childress Racing and Austin Dillon allowed us to share that promise with millions of Americans. It was an opportunity to remind families, communities, and businesses across the country that together, we can help create moments of joy, comfort, and hope for children who need them most."

From October through December, Marines, civilian Coordinators, community partners, and dedicated supporters will mobilize in nearly 900 local communities with a mission to do more than collect and distribute toys, books, and gifts. They will help deliver hope. For parents already stretching every dollar to cover groceries, rent, and utility bills, the approach of Christmas can bring an added sense of worry. That's where the generosity of Toys for Tots supporters makes a meaningful difference. Their donations help ensure a child has something special waiting on Christmas morning while reminding families that their community is standing beside them and that hope can shine through even during difficult times.

The parallels between racing and the Toys for Tots mission are powerful. Just as success on the track depends on teamwork, determination, and unwavering commitment, delivering Christmas joy to millions of children requires communities to come together for a common purpose. Every lap Austin Dillon completed in Las Vegas represented more than a race. It represented neighbors helping neighbors, communities rallying together, and Americans joining forces to make the holidays brighter for children in need.

As the holiday season unfolds, Toys for Tots invites race fans, supporters, and communities nationwide to join the movement. Whether donating a toy, making a financial contribution, or volunteering locally, every act of generosity helps create cherished Christmas memories and reminds children and families facing hardship that they have not been forgotten. Together, supporters can help turn generosity into joy and help create Christmas memories that will last a lifetime.

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Marine Toys for Tots is a National charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Founded in 1947, it delivers new toys, books, and games to disadvantaged children across the country, and has served more than 325 million children to date. Beyond the holiday season, the Program also supports families facing hardship and other exceptional circumstances throughout the year. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of War, provides fundraising and operational support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.