New Publications Reveal Critical Insights On Federal Debt And Congressional Dysfunction

Arlington, VA - 07 October, 2026 - Author Tom Mast announces the release of two timely and essential books, Federal Debt Essentials: What Every Citizen Should Know and Congress's Quagmire Essentials: What Every Citizen Should Know, addressing America's growing fiscal challenges and the legislative gridlock in Congress.

Federal Debt Essentials provides a clear, comprehensive examination of the United States' federal debt, demonstrating the dangers of unchecked borrowing and the limitations of tools such as the debt ceiling. Mast offers readers practical guidance on understanding the impact of mandatory spending, interest obligations, and fiscal policy, emphasizing how citizens can advocate for long-term, sustainable solutions.

In Congress's Quagmire Essentials, Mast explores the structural and systemic causes of congressional dysfunction, from careerism and polarization to restrictive electoral systems. The book highlights how party loyalty and block voting impede effective legislation, leaving critical issues such as healthcare, Social Security, and immigration unresolved. Mast provides actionable strategies for citizens to reclaim influence, including electoral reform, advocacy, and the promotion of independent and third-party participation in elections.

“These books are not just analyses-they are calls to action,” said Mast.“Every citizen has a role in shaping policy, restoring accountability, and ensuring Congress serves the public rather than entrenched partisan interests.”

Both titles draw on Mast's extensive research and accessible explanations, making complex fiscal and political issues understandable to a broad audience. Readers will gain the tools to engage meaningfully in civic life and advocate for reforms that strengthen democracy and secure America's fiscal future.

Federal Debt Essentials and Congress's Quagmire Essentials are available in paperback and ebook formats through major retailers, as well as directly from Solve American Gridlock LLC.

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About the Author

Tom Mast is a policy analyst and author dedicated to educating citizens on fiscal responsibility and democratic governance. He has published a series of Substack articles on federal debt and congressional reform, making complex political issues accessible to the public.

Book Name: Congress's Quagmire Essentials: What Every Citizen Should Know

Author Name: Tom Mast

ISBN Number: 979-8989235452

Store: Click Here

Book Name: Federal Debt Essentials: What Every Citizen Should Know

Author Name: Tom Mast

ISBN Number: 979-8989235438

Store: Click Here