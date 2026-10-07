Sevenoaks Driving Instructor Wins Education & Training Service Excellence Award

MENAFN - GetNews) Sevenoaks driving instructor Geoff Newman has been recognised with the Education & Training Service Excellence Award at the Prestige Awards 2026, following a review of his pupils' results, client testimonials and the growth of his driver-training service.

KENT, United Kingdom - October 7, 2026 - Geoff Newman, a driving instructor in Sevenoaks, provides both manual and automatic driving lessons in Sevenoaks and the surrounding area, helping learners develop the skills and confidence required not simply to pass their driving test, but to become safe and independent drivers.

The Prestige Awards judging panel reviewed the progress of the business over the past year, including its website, social media presence and online testimonials, before selecting Geoff for the Education & Training Service Excellence Award.

The recognition comes during a particularly successful period for his pupils. Geoff currently records an 87% pass rate, considerably above the typical pass rate at Sevenoaks Driving Test Centre, with many pupils passing on their first attempt.

His approach combines traditional driving instruction with coaching, gradually transferring responsibility to the learner as their ability and confidence develop. Lessons are available in both a manual Volkswagen Polo and an automatic electric Renault 5 E-Tech.

Geoff said:“I'm incredibly grateful to receive the award, but in many ways it belongs to my pupils. Every bit of confidence gained, every test passed and every learner who goes on to become a safe, independent driver is what really matters.

“The judges looked at the reviews and testimonials left by pupils and parents, as well as the many successes we've shared through social media, so this recognition is very much a reflection of them too.”

Alongside practical driving lessons, Geoff produces educational resources for learners and parents, including guidance on private practice, driving-test preparation and videos examining local Sevenoaks test routes and common driving-test mistakes.

A lifelong Sevenoaks resident, Geoff has an extensive background in coaching and motorsport and has accompanied more than 100 practical driving tests at Sevenoaks, giving him an unusually detailed understanding of the standards expected of learner drivers.

He added:

“Passing the test is obviously a wonderful moment, but it's really the beginning. My aim is to produce drivers who can make good decisions for themselves long after I'm no longer sitting beside them.”

The award will be formally celebrated at a forthcoming Prestige Awards ceremony.

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About the Sevenoaks Driving Lessons:

Sevenoaks Driving Lessons offers manual and automatic driving lessons across Sevenoaks and the surrounding villages, seven days a week. Every lesson is taught by Geoff Newman, winner of Kent's Best Local Driving Instructor, who is known for his patience with nervous learners. His learners achieved an 87% pass rate in 2026, against a local average of about 59%. He holds a 4.9 rating on Google and offers pay-as-you-go lessons with no booking fees, app fees or extras.