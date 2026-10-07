New Books By Tom Mast Empower Citizens To Better Understand Congress And The U.S. Federal Debt

MENAFN - GetNews) "Congress's Quagmire Essentials: What Every Citizen Should Know" and "Federal Debt Essentials: What Every Citizen Should Know" Offer a Clear, Nonpartisan Guide to Two of America's Most Pressing Challenges.

Arlington, VA - 07 October, 2026 - At a time when political division and rising national debt dominate public conversation, author Tom Mast presents two timely and thought-provoking books designed to help Americans better understand the institutions and fiscal challenges shaping the nation's future. Congress's Quagmire Essentials: What Every Citizen Should Know and Federal Debt Essentials: What Every Citizen Should Know provide readers with an accessible, fact-driven examination of how Congress functions, why legislative gridlock persists and why the growing federal debt deserves the attention of every citizen.

Rather than promoting partisan viewpoints, Mast encourages readers to become informed participants in democracy by understanding the structural and fiscal issues that influence nearly every aspect of public policy. Together, these companion books explain complex governmental topics in straightforward language, making them valuable resources for voters, students, educators, civic organizations and anyone interested in the future of the United States.

In Federal Debt Essentials, Mast examines the rapid growth of the national debt, explaining why he considers it one of the country's most urgent long-term challenges. The book discusses the relationship between deficits, interest payments, mandatory spending and economic sustainability while emphasizing the constitutional role of Congress in managing taxation, borrowing and spending. It also encourages citizens to engage with elected officials and advocate for comprehensive, long-term fiscal solutions rather than temporary political fixes. The author notes that the book is intended to give readers a practical understanding of the issue so they can participate more effectively in public discussions and policymaking.

Complementing this work, Congress's Quagmire Essentials explores why Congress often struggles to address major national issues despite possessing extensive constitutional authority. By examining legislative procedures, institutional challenges and the causes of persistent political deadlock, Mast invites readers to consider how stronger governance and greater civic engagement can contribute to more effective public leadership.

Together, these books present a comprehensive picture of the relationship between congressional performance and America's long-term fiscal health. Readers are encouraged to think critically, evaluate evidence and recognize that informed citizenship is essential to preserving a healthy democracy.

"Every major decision affecting our country's future begins with informed citizens," says Tom Mast. "These books are written to help Americans understand not only the challenges we face, but also the responsibilities we all share in demanding thoughtful, sustainable solutions."

Written in a clear and educational style, the books include historical context, charts, policy discussions, practical explanations and references to respected public sources, making them suitable for individual readers as well as classroom and civic discussion settings. Throughout Federal Debt Essentials, Mast uses visual data, budget projections and explanatory examples to help readers understand concepts such as debt-to-GDP ratios, interest costs, mandatory spending and long-term fiscal planning.

As public interest in government accountability, fiscal responsibility and civic education continues to grow, Congress's Quagmire Essentials: What Every Citizen Should Know and Federal Debt Essentials: What Every Citizen Should Know provide readers with balanced, informative resources that encourage deeper understanding rather than political rhetoric.

Whether you're a concerned voter, educator, policymaker, student or simply someone seeking a clearer understanding of how Congress and federal finances shape America's future, Tom Mast's latest books offer valuable insights that inspire informed discussion and responsible civic participation.

About the Author

Tom Mast is an author dedicated to improving civic understanding by translating complex governmental and fiscal issues into clear, accessible language. Through careful research and practical analysis, he encourages citizens to become active participants in shaping a stronger and more sustainable future for the United States.

Get Your Copy On Amazon:

Book Name: Congress's Quagmire Essentials: What Every Citizen Should Know

Author Name: Tom Mast

ISBN Number: 979-8989235452

Store: Click Here

Book Name: Federal Debt Essentials: What Every Citizen Should Know

Author Name: Tom Mast

ISBN Number: 979-8989235438

Store: Click Here