Lee Lorenzen Says Some Scientific Questions Require A Lifetime Of Study

MENAFN - GetNews) Rancho Santa Margarita researcher Lee Lorenzen reflects on why modern science needs more long-term thinkers willing to follow difficult questions for decades.

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA - October 7, 2026 - In a world shaped by short funding cycles, fast market demands, and quick public reactions, researcher and inventor Lee Lorenzen believes modern science needs more people willing to think in decades, not quarters.

Lorenzen, founder and CEO of Cluster Solutions, has spent more than 30 years studying clustered water technology, water structure, and cellular hydration. His work has been shaped by biology, pharmacology, biomedical consulting, product development, and long-term collaboration with physicians and scientists.

According to Lorenzen, some scientific questions cannot be rushed.

“Not every important question fits into a short research cycle,” Lorenzen says.“Some questions require years of testing, revisiting old notes, improving methods, and waiting for better tools to catch up.”

Lorenzen founded Cluster Solutions in 1989 after years of biomedical consulting and research experience. His interest in water structure grew from both scientific curiosity and personal experience. When his wife Stephanie became seriously ill in the 1980s, Lorenzen began asking deeper questions about cellular function, hydration, and the role water plays inside living systems.

That search eventually became the foundation of his career.

“Early on, I was not trying to build a company first,” Lorenzen says.“I was trying to understand a problem that would not leave me alone.”

Lorenzen believes one challenge facing modern research is the pressure to produce quick outcomes. Grant cycles, investor expectations, and commercial timelines can push researchers toward projects with faster results. That model can be useful in some areas, but Lorenzen says it does not fit every scientific challenge.

“Some work needs repetition,” he says.“You test, you refine, you question the result, and then you test again. That process is not always exciting from the outside, but it is where real understanding starts.”

Over the course of his career, Lorenzen has received multiple U.S. patents related to clustered water technology, including U.S. Patents 5,711,950 and 6,033,678. The Microsoft Alumni Foundation has also recognized his work on research related to AIDS and diabetes.

Still, Lorenzen says patents and recognition are only part of a much longer process.

“A patent documents a stage of the work,” he says.“It does not mean the learning stops. The responsibility is to keep improving, keep testing, and keep asking whether the technology can perform more consistently.”

Lorenzen's view reflects a broader tension in science and business. Emerging research often depends on tools that may not yet exist when the first questions are asked. Imaging systems, molecular analysis, and biological research methods have advanced significantly over the past few decades, allowing researchers to revisit questions that were once difficult to study clearly.

For Lorenzen, that is one reason long-term commitment matters.

“Sometimes an observation comes before the technology needed to explain it,” he says.“If you leave the question too early, you may miss the moment when better tools finally make it clearer.”

He also believes long-term research requires emotional discipline. Researchers working in unfamiliar or debated fields often face doubt, criticism, and misunderstanding. Lorenzen says the answer is not defensiveness, but better documentation and more careful communication.

“Skepticism can be useful if it pushes the work to become stronger,” he says.“The key is knowing the difference between honest questions and closed thinking.”

Today, Lorenzen remains involved in research direction, product development, and collaboration with scientific advisers. He continues to explore water structure and its possible role in cellular hydration, while maintaining a practical approach to testing and product refinement.

He believes younger researchers and founders can learn from the long arc of scientific work.

“Do not expect every important result to arrive quickly,” Lorenzen says.“If the question matters, build systems that allow you to stay with it.”

For Lorenzen, long-term thinking is not about resisting change. It is about staying committed enough to keep learning as methods, tools, and evidence evolve.

“Science moves forward because someone keeps asking the next question,” he says.“Sometimes that takes a year. Sometimes it takes a lifetime.”

About Lee Lorenzen

Lee Lorenzen is the founder and CEO of Cluster Solutions, a research and development company focused on clustered water technology and cellular hydration science. With a background in biology, pharmacology, and biomedical consulting, Lorenzen has spent decades studying water structure and molecular behavior in biological systems. He holds multiple U.S. patents related to clustered water technology and continues to work with physicians, researchers, and technical advisers. He is based in Rancho Santa Margarita, California.