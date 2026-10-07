MENAFN - GetNews)The room has heard the greats. A new voice walks In Artist Will Blow The Roof Off

NEW YORK CITY - October 7, 2026 - Sing The Roof Off starts recording this month at Platinum Sound in New York City. The sessions introduce the artist billed as America's Hottest New Female Singer.

Gemini Lake is considered one of the greatest marketing and industry business strategists in the game - culture, capital, and brand, six industries, one point of view. Lake previously served as chief executive of Pierre Cardin North America Hosiery and has worked with Universal Music Group, Def Jam, Motown, Interscope, Wu-Tang Clan, Power 105.1, HOT 97, V-103, iHeartRadio, Madison Square Garden, the Apollo Theater, the BET Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards, MGM, Coca-Cola, AT&T, Disney+, Vogue, and Macy's.

Platinum Sound Recording Studios was co-founded in 2000 by Grammy-winning producer Jerry“Wonda” Duplessis and Wyclef Jean of the Fugees. The New York room is associated with records including Shakira's“Hips Don't Lie” and with sessions involving Whitney Houston, Mary J. Blige, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and French Montana. The facility is equipped for Dolby Atmos.

Engineering is led by Rene Desrivieres, known as Dez Buddha, a Brooklyn-born recording, mixing, and Dolby Atmos engineer who joined Platinum Sound in 2015 and is SAE Institute certified. His credits include work with Wyclef Jean, Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, French Montana, Dave East, Miguel, Rich The Kid among others.

“This is a major challenge,” Lake said.“Taking a new artist to a higher level. Not the claim. The work. The room is booked. Now the voice has to carry it.”

“This month, a new voice enters the same walls,” Gemini Lake said.“History does not repeat. It records.”

Artist feel free to register to see if you are the one to Sing The Roof Off .

About Gemini Lake

Gemini Lake is the presenter of Sing The Roof Off and is considered one of the greatest marketing and industry business strategists in the game. The work spans music, entertainment, fashion, real estate, technology, and retail - culture, capital, and brand.

About the facility

Platinum Sound, New York City, is the recording facility for this production only and is not a partner, co-presenter, or sponsor. It was co-founded by Jerry“Wonda” Duplessis and Wyclef Jean.