N Service Auto Repair And Service Launches New Website, Continuing Three Decades Of Family-Owned Service In Walnut Creek

MENAFN - GetNews) Locally owned shop specializing in Japanese and Asian vehicles unveils a new website while continuing to serve drivers throughout Walnut Creek and the surrounding East Bay

WALNUT CREEK, CA - October 7, 2026 - N Service Auto Repair and Service, the family-owned auto repair shop at 1145 Bont Ln in Walnut Creek, CA, has launched a new website supporting its continued growth in the community. Known for its slogan, "Your intelligent dealership alternative," the shop has built its reputation on personalized, transparent service for more than three decades.

N Service was founded in 1991 as an independent Nissan specialty shop, and the owner, Jason, has led the business since 2008, growing it well beyond its original focus. Today, the shop specializes in Japanese and Asian makes such as Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Acura, Subaru, Nissan, Infiniti, and Mazda, while also servicing domestic, European, hybrid, EV, and diesel passenger vehicles.

N Service's technicians hold ASE A1 through A8 and L1 certifications, and the shop performs maintenance using premium synthetic oils including Idemitsu, ENEOS, Liqui Moly, Motul, Motorcraft, and ACDelco. Every repair is backed by a 12-month/12,000-mile in-house parts and labor warranty, and financing is available through Shop-Ware.

The new website reflects the same straightforward, no-frills approach customers have come to expect from N Service. It highlights the shop's customer-focused amenities, including remote pay, early bird drop-off, lockout services, and text and email updates throughout the repair process. Conveniently located near the Walnut Creek BART station, N Service serves drivers throughout Walnut Creek, Concord, Lafayette, Pleasant Hill, Danville, Alamo, Orinda, and Moraga.

Beyond the shop, N Service has long given back to Walnut Creek as a proud sponsor of local youth sports programs, an extension of the same values that have guided the shop since it was founded. Showing up for people and building lasting relationships remain at the core of how N Service does business.

About N Service Auto Repair and Service

N Service's mission is to provide high quality, reliable and timely service to the surrounding community while maintaining a high level of professionalism. Our core values are to provide a high level service to our clients in a transparent fashion in timely manner while using the latest in technology to diagnose and repair their vehicles using the highest of quality OEM and aftermarket parts available. Located at 1145 Bont Ln, Walnut Creek, CA 94596, N Service Auto Repair and Service is your intelligent dealership alternative.