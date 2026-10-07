Vinny Huermann Shares Story Of Catching Palm Tree Lagoon's“World's Biggest Carp”

MENAFN - GetNews) A flooded fishing spot, a prediction to his son and a giant carp previously weighed at 252 lb.

Thailand - 7 October, 2026 - Vincent“Vinny” Huermann has published the story of catching Big Girl, the Siamese giant carp described by Palm Tree Lagoon as the“world's biggest carp”. He landed the fish in Thailand on 1 June 2024, with his son Finlay beside him.

The catch is recorded in Palm Tree Lagoon's own June 2024 report. Naming the angler as“Vinnie Huermann”, the fishery confirms he caught“the world's biggest carp (last weighed at 252lb)” during his first visit.

Before arriving, Huermann had told family and friends he was going to catch that particular fish. On the day, he agreed to swap fishing spots with another angler, taking a flooded swim beside a bungalow. Sitting in the rain with Finlay, he told his son he thought the carp would bite within minutes. Then the rod went.

“I'd gone there with my son to try for this fish, and I'd caught it,” Huermann writes in his account.

The story, published on Monster Fishing Thailand, brings together the family's photographs, catch footage and Facebook announcement from the day, alongside the fishery's archived reports.

The 252 lb figure, approximately 114 kg, comes from a previous venue-reported weighing, not a new measurement during Huermann's capture. His account documents catching the fish identified by Palm Tree Lagoon as the world's biggest carp; it does not claim a newly certified world record.

Full story, photographs and video:

Media contact

Vincent“Vinny” Huermann

Monster Fishing Thailand

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