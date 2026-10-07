Bird Food Market Size To Reach $8.30 Billion By 2030, Driven By Wild-Bird Feeding Demand & Premiumization Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Bird Food Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the bird food market, offering a comprehensive analysis of market trends, growth drivers, competitive dynamics, and future opportunities.

Hyderabad, October 07, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, the bird food market size stands at $6.30 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach $8.30 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period (2025-2030). The market continues to expand as urban households embrace companion bird keeping and outdoor enthusiasts participate in wild-bird feeding as a routine wellness and conservation hobby. Growing appreciation for biodiversity, increasing pet humanization trends, and rising household expenditure on specialized avian nutrition continue to support demand across pet-specialty outlets, mass grocery retailers, and digital platforms worldwide.

The bird food market growth is also influenced by changing agricultural feed regulations and evolving consumer expectations regarding nutritional completeness and natural ingredients. Avian feed manufacturers are investing in automated seed-cleaning facilities, climate-resilient crop sourcing, and insect-protein processing lines. These operational developments are helping businesses respond to grain supply disruptions, seed price fluctuations, and strict biosecurity standards related to avian influenza while maintaining dietary balance, caloric density, and seed cleanliness. Together, these factors continue to strengthen the integrated bird food market forecast across developed and emerging pet care markets.

Bird Food Market Trends

Surge in Wild-Bird Feeding Expands High-Volume Outdoor Nutrition

One of the leading bird food market trends is the high consumer participation in backyard bird watching and wild-bird feeding. Millions of suburban and rural households view wild-bird feeding as an accessible way to support local wildlife and connect with nature, driving substantial purchases of bulk seeds, suet cakes, and nectar mixes. Black oil sunflower seeds, nyjer seeds, and formulated suet blocks represent foundational purchases for attracting diverse songbird species throughout winter and breeding seasons. This established outdoor leisure culture continues to support the bird food industry.

Companion Bird Keeping and Functional Pelleted Diets Drive Product Upgrades

While whole seed mixes hold a dominant position within the bird food market share, extruded pellets and complete crumbles are recording the fastest expansion among caged bird owners. Avian veterinarians and pet owners increasingly prefer formulated pelleted rations to prevent selective feeding habits that can lead to obesity and nutritional deficiencies in psittacines and canaries. Feed formulators are fortifying extruded diets with omega-3 fatty acids, amino acids, and essential trace minerals, aligning with broader manufacturing standards seen across the integrated animal feed and pet nutrition sectors for dietary balance.

Regulatory Clearances for Insect-Based Feeds Unlock Sustainable Protein Sourcing

Downstream ingredient selection continues to play an increasingly important role in the growth of the bird food market. Regulatory approvals permitting insect-derived proteins, such as dried black soldier fly larvae and mealworms, provide an ecologically responsible alternative to conventional protein sources. Insect-based feeds provide natural amino acid profiles and antimicrobial peptides that closely mimic the natural insectivorous foraging habits of wild and captive avian species. These biological formulations help brands satisfy eco-conscious consumers while enhancing animal vitality.

Specialty Pet Retail and E-Commerce Subscription Models Broaden Retail Reach

Distribution channels continue to play a significant role in market deployment. Farm and feed supply stores and mass supermarkets remain essential baseline channels by offering economical bulk seed bags. Concurrently, pet-specialty retail chains and direct-to-consumer online platforms are experiencing the quickest climb through curated gourmet blends, treat sticks, and recurring delivery subscriptions. These digital platforms eliminate the logistical burden of transporting heavy seed bags for pet owners while enabling targeted marketing of species-specific formulations.

North America Retains Value Leadership While Asia-Pacific Leads Growth Pace

Regional consumption dynamics continue to influence the bird food market forecast. North America commands the largest regional market share, driven by strong hobbyist participation in wild-bird feeding, high household pet bird ownership, and extensive farm and specialty retail infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region represents the fastest-growing market, propelled by rapid urbanization, rising middle-class disposable incomes, and cultural traditions of keeping songbirds and racing pigeons in countries such as China and Indonesia. Evolving urban lifestyles continue to create new opportunities for producers expanding their regional presence.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Bird Food Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Seeds and Mixes

Pellets and Crumbles

Insect-Based Feed

Fruits, Nectar, and Treats

Others (Calcium Blocks, Grit, etc.)

By Bird Category

Wild Birds

Pet/Caged Birds

Racing Pigeons

By Sales Channel

Pet-Specialty Stores

Mass Retail and Grocery

Farm and Feed Stores

Online Retailers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape of the Bird Food Industry

The bird food industry exhibits a moderately consolidated structure, with multinational pet care conglomerates, commercial lawn and garden corporations, and specialized avian feed producers competing across agricultural sourcing networks, proprietary seed formulations, and multi-channel retail shelf space. Industry leaders are strengthening their market presence by acquiring specialized feed mills, expanding certified organic and non-GMO lines, and upgrading packaging facilities to satisfy changing household preferences and strict agricultural biosecurity standards.

Seed purity, dust-free cleaning technologies, and pest-resistant barrier packaging continue to be critical areas of differentiation as processors invest in optical sorting systems and nitrogen-flushed bags to prevent weevil infestations. Businesses are also refining distribution partnerships with national retail chains, independent garden centers, and online pet marketplaces to secure prime shelf visibility. These initiatives are helping companies protect their bird food market share while maintaining quality consistency across global distribution networks.

Regional expansion also remains an important business strategy. Leading avian nutrition manufacturers continue to build strategic alliances with localized seed growers, expand regional storage elevators to buffer commodity price spikes, and establish dedicated product lines for exotic avian species. As global consumer demand for high-grade, wholesome bird nutrition continues to rise, the bird food market forecast remains supported by ongoing investments in sustainable ingredient research, automated packaging technologies, and international brand expansion.

Key Players

Major companies operating in the bird food market include:

Central Garden & Pet Co.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Versele-Laga NV

Mars, Incorporated

Conclusion

The bird food market forecast remains positive as urban households and outdoor nature enthusiasts worldwide continue prioritizing nutritious, balanced feed solutions that support wild-bird conservation and pet avian health. Feed manufacturers and brand owners are responding by expanding species-tailored seed mixes, improving pellet extrusion stability, and incorporating sustainable insect-derived proteins that mirror natural foraging diets. These developments are expected to support continued demand across multiple commercial and domestic retail channels.

Strategic agricultural sourcing and supply chain resilience are becoming increasingly vital as companies adapt to seed commodity price swings and evolving biosecurity guidelines. At the same time, specialized portion-controlled treat formats and expanded direct-to-consumer digital channels are helping businesses enhance overall customer engagement while supporting long-term commercial goals. These structural developments continue to guide modern bird food market trends.

Regional opportunities also remain strong. North America provides a dependable, high-volume commercial baseline, while Asia-Pacific offers attractive growth pathways as urbanization and pet bird keeping accelerate daily feed consumption. This shift is expected to create new commercial avenues for avian feed manufacturers expanding their operational footprint in developing markets.

Overall, the bird food market size is expected to benefit from changing consumer lifestyle attitudes, growing interest in wildlife preservation, wider availability across digital and brick-and-mortar retail channels, and an ongoing commitment to dietary formulation quality. Together, these factors are expected to support sustained bird food market growth while strengthening the long-term outlook for the global bird food industry.

Industry-Related Reports

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