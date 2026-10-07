Annapolis Elite Soccer Club Is Building A New Era Of Youth Soccer In Maryland

MENAFN - GetNews)"Annapolis Elite New Logo"Annapolis Elite Soccer Club is raising the standard for youth soccer with elite training, development and opportunity.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - October 07, 2026 - A new era of youth soccer is taking shape in Maryland.

Annapolis Elite Soccer Club, formerly known as Annapolis Select, is continuing its expansion with a clear mission: create one of the region's premier environments for serious young soccer players to develop, compete and reach their full potential.

The club is building a development pathway designed around something that can sometimes get lost in the rapidly growing youth soccer industry - the individual player.

Rather than measuring success solely by weekend results, Annapolis Elite is placing an increased emphasis on technical development, speed of play, decision-making, confidence, tactical understanding and long-term progression.

“We want Annapolis Elite to become a place where players are challenged, developed and genuinely excited to come to training,” said club leadership.“Winning matters, but developing players who understand the game, play with confidence and are prepared for the next level matters even more,” says owner Adam Kartzman

A DIFFERENT STANDARD FOR PLAYER DEVELOPMENT

Annapolis Elite's programming serves players across multiple developmental stages, including 7v7, 9v9 and 11v11 teams, giving players the opportunity to progress within the club as they grow.

Training is designed to develop players who can think and react quickly rather than simply follow instructions.

The club's developmental philosophy emphasizes:



Technical ability under pressure

Faster decision-making

Confidence on the ball

Soccer intelligence and game awareness

Speed of play

Competitive mentality

Position-specific development Long-term individual progression



The goal is simple: develop smarter, more confident and more complete soccer players.

EXPERIENCED SOCCER LEADERSHIP

Annapolis Elite is led by an ownership and coaching group with extensive experience in player development and competitive soccer.

Club leadership includes Vincenzo Bernardo, whose soccer ventures have included Morris Elite, Naples Elite and now newly named Sporting Director with the New York Cosmos soccer brand, alongside Vincent Catizone, a USSF C Licensed coach who spent approximately a decade as the head women's soccer coach at The College of Morris.

That experience is helping shape the standards Annapolis Elite intends to establish throughout the organization.

“We're building this for the long term,” Catizone said.“The objective isn't simply to build teams. It's to build an environment and culture that talented players and families want to be part of year after year.”

OPENING THE DOOR TO THE ANNAPOLIS SOCCER COMMUNITY

The club also wants development opportunities to extend beyond players currently wearing an Annapolis Elite uniform.

Annapolis Elite's 2026–27 Winter Development programming is designed to give both current club players and players from outside organizations an opportunity to train in the club's developmental environment.

The winter program will emphasize technical development, speed of play, decision-making, confidence and overall game awareness while providing players an opportunity to experience the Annapolis Elite methodology firsthand.

The message to the area's soccer community is straightforward:

If you're serious about getting better, the door is open.

BUILDING SOMETHING BIGGER IN ANNAPOLIS

Youth soccer continues to become increasingly competitive, and families have more choices than ever.

Annapolis Elite believes that makes the quality of a player's daily environment even more important.

The club's vision is to build an organization where ambitious players throughout Annapolis and the surrounding Maryland communities can receive high-level training without losing the personal attention and sense of community that youth sports should provide.

The organization plans to continue expanding its teams, developmental programs, clinics and opportunities for players while maintaining its player-first philosophy.

“We don't want to be just another badge on a jersey,” club leadership said.“We want Annapolis Elite to represent a standard. When someone sees an Annapolis Elite player, we want them to see confidence, intelligence, technical quality, competitiveness and a love for the game.”

THE NEXT CHAPTER STARTS NOW

For Annapolis Elite, the rebrand represents much more than a new name.

It represents the beginning of what the organization believes can become one of the most exciting emerging youth soccer programs in the region.

And for young players throughout the Annapolis area searching for their next challenge, Annapolis Elite has a message:

COME TRAIN. COME COMPETE. COME GET BETTER.

About Annapolis Elite Soccer Club

Annapolis Elite Soccer Club is a competitive youth soccer organization based in Annapolis, Maryland, focused on long-term player development, high-level training and creating opportunities for ambitious soccer players. The club offers developmental and competitive programming across 7v7, 9v9 and 11v11 age groups, along with clinics and supplemental training opportunities.

Players and families interested in upcoming programs, clinics, tryouts or joining Annapolis Elite are encouraged to follow the club's official channels for announcements and registration information.