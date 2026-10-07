Medicare Supplement Vs. Medicare Advantage In New Jersey: Same $202.90 Premium, Very Different $9,250 Risk

MENAFN - GetNews)"Medicare Supplement vs Medicare Advantage in New Jersey - same $202.90 Part B premium, different $9,250 out-of-pocket risk - EasyKind Medicare, Cherry Hill, NJ"Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage in New Jersey both require the same $202.90 monthly Part B premium in 2026, but a Medicare Advantage plan can leave a member exposed to as much as $9,250 in added out-of-pocket costs in a single year, a cap Medigap is built to avoid, according to Cherry Hill brokerage EasyKind Medicare.

Cherry Hill, NJ - October 7, 2026 - Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage in New Jersey both start with the same federal baseline: the standard Part B premium of $202.90 a month in 2026, before any plan cost applies, according to EasyKind Medicare, a Cherry Hill brokerage. From there the two paths diverge. A Medicare Advantage plan can advertise a $0 monthly premium and still leave a member exposed to as much as $9,250 in added out-of-pocket costs in a single year, the federal in-network maximum for 2026.

Medicare Advantage plans are sold by private insurers under federal contract and typically require an in-network doctor or a referral to see a specialist. New Jersey's major health systems, including RWJBarnabas and Hackensack Meridian, are in-network on some Medicare Advantage plans and not on others. Plan choice decides which hospital a member can use. Geography alone does not. A $0 premium is not a $0 bill; the enrollee still owes the $202.90 Part B premium, plus any copays and deductibles as care is used.

Medicare Supplement, also called Medigap, works differently. It pays after Original Medicare pays, following federally standardized benefits tied to a plan letter rather than a network, so a Medigap member can see any doctor who accepts Medicare without a referral. The tradeoff is a higher fixed monthly premium for a smaller, steadier bill when care is used.

New Jersey residents are not locked into either path for life. The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period, January 1 through March 31, lets an enrollee switch once, to a different Medicare Advantage plan or back to Original Medicare. The separate Annual Enrollment Period, October 15 through December 7, is when anyone can change Medicare Advantage or Part D coverage for the following year. Returning to Medigap after time on Medicare Advantage is not automatically guaranteed-issue outside a handful of federal exceptions. A resident switching back may face medical underwriting.

Which path costs less in a given year depends on how much care that year actually requires, a number nobody knows in advance. EasyKind Medicare walks New Jersey callers through both structures at 855-559-1700 before they commit to a plan for the year ahead.

About EasyKind Medicare

EasyKind Medicare is an independent Medicare insurance brokerage based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and licensed in 35 states. Led by broker Anthony Orner (NPN 20586791), the firm helps consumers compare Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Part D prescription drug plans across carriers, with Medicare Advantage vs. Medicare Supplement comparisons published at medicareyourself. Reach EasyKind Medicare at 855-559-1700 or medicareyourself.

Contact

Anthony Orner, EasyKind Medicare, 1309 Route 70 West, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002, 855-559-1700, medicareyourself