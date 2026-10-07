Economic And Social Council Panel Reviews Transport, Logistics Challenges

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- The Economic and Social Council of Jordan (ESC) convened a meeting on Wednesday for its Transport and Logistics Sector Working Group, part of the council's Economic Policies Committee, featuring participation from committee members, sector experts, and industry specialists.

ESC President Musa Shteiwi highlighted the strategic importance of the transport and logistics sector as a primary driver for trade, investment, industry, and foreign trade. He noted that enhancing logistics infrastructure lowers the cost of doing business, boosts national economic competitiveness, improves supply chain efficiency, and bolsters Jordan's position as a regional transport hub.

Shteiwi emphasized the necessity of public-private dialogue to produce actionable policy recommendations capable of addressing regulatory, legislative, and investment hurdles facing the sector.

ESC Secretary-General Nazeer Al-Awamleh stressed the importance of aligning priorities across private sector entities and transport operators to create unified solutions. He added that the council working group aims to draft targeted policy papers focusing on priorities that drive economic growth, job creation, and investment attraction.

Chairman of the Economic Policies Committee Jamal Al-Rifai outlined key challenges confronting the industry, including high operational and transport costs, infrastructure capacity, port efficiency, and connections between industrial zones, commercial hubs, ports, and border crossings.

Participants reviewed friction points affecting foreign trade, including freight movement, truck transit procedures, clearance delays, regulatory overlap, and the need to streamline administrative processes through digital transformation.

The meeting serves as a preparatory step to expand future consultations across public and private institutions, industry representatives, and specialists, culminating in a comprehensive policy paper on the transport and logistics sector.

The session was attended by representatives from the Jordan Shipping Association, the Association of Owners of Clearance and Transport Companies, the Jordan Logistics Association, the Logistics Sector Skills Council, and the Truck Owners and Drivers Association.

//Petra// AF