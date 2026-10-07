Jordan Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Arabia's Abha, King Khalid International Airports

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs on Wednesday strongly condemned two attacks launched by the Houthi militia targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which resulted in several casualties, including the deaths of residents of Moroccan, Algerian, and Sudanese nationalities, and left others injured.

The ministry described the attacks as a blatant violation of Saudi sovereignty, a threat to its security and stability, and a flagrant breach of international law and the UN Charter.

The ministry's spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali affirmed Jordan's condemnation of attacks targeting civilian and economic infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. He expressed Jordan's full solidarity with the Kingdom and its support for all measures taken by Saudi Arabia to protect its security, stability, national assets, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

Al-Majali offered sincere condolences and sympathy to the governments, peoples, and families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

//Petra// AF