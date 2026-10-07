Russian Central Bank Reports Annual Inflation Slowed To 6.2% In First Nine Months

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- The Central Bank of the Russian Federation confirmed on Wednesday that the annual inflation rate slowed gradually to approximately 6.2 percent during the first nine months of the current year, down from previous levels exceeding 10 percent.

In its latest monetary policy report, the central bank noted that the downward trend reflects a sustained easing of price pressures across the Russian economy.

The statement added that the disinflationary path supports the convergence of price levels toward the central bank's target, with expectations to reach a range of 4 to 5 percent while maintaining cautious oversight of consumer goods and services price developments.

//Petra// AF