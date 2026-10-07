Major U.S. Stock Indexes Fall, WTI Crude Holds Steady At $89.08

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- Major U.S. stock indexes fell on Wednesday, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil settled at $89.08 per barrel.

At the close of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 341 points, or 0.66 percent, to 51,180 points.

The Nasdaq Composite index dropped 61 points to 27,538 points, while the S&P 500 index decreased by roughly 17 points to 7,801 points.

//Petra// AF