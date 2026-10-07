Foreign Minister, EU Officials Discuss Ties, Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday met with Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić-Radman to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of HRH Crown Prince Hussein's visit to Croatia, where he is representing His Majesty King Abdullah at the South European Countries Summit (MED9) in Split, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi and Grlić-Radman discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and reviewed regional developments.

Also on Wednesday, Safadi met with Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel on the sidelines of the MED9 Summit.

The two ministers affirmed the strong friendship and close relations between Jordan and Portugal and stressed the importance of continuing efforts to strengthen cooperation in various fields.

They also discussed regional developments.

Safadi also met with EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica, with talks focusing on ways to deepen cooperation between Jordan and the EU.

The two officials stressed the importance of the Jordan-EU Investment Conference, which Jordan will host on November 19, and discussed regional developments and efforts to restore lasting security and stability.