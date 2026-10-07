Prime Minister Directs Replacement Of Unsafe Heaters Ahead Of Winter

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Tuesday directed the Ministry of Social Development to continue replacing unsafe heaters used by citizens with safer alternatives.

The measure is part of government efforts to protect public safety ahead of winter and allow households to replace substandard heating appliances with certified models, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In January, the Cabinet allocated the necessary funds and tasked the ministry with replacing 15,000 unsafe heaters through its directorates and centres across the Kingdom's governorates.

Hassan also directed the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply and relevant regulatory authorities to intensify inspections of factories and commercial outlets to ensure compliance with safety standards.

He stressed that violations must be detected and dealt with in accordance with the law and called for strict enforcement of safety requirements.