Prime Minister Directs Replacement Of Unsafe Heaters Ahead Of Winter
The measure is part of government efforts to protect public safety ahead of winter and allow households to replace substandard heating appliances with certified models, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
In January, the Cabinet allocated the necessary funds and tasked the ministry with replacing 15,000 unsafe heaters through its directorates and centres across the Kingdom's governorates.
Hassan also directed the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply and relevant regulatory authorities to intensify inspections of factories and commercial outlets to ensure compliance with safety standards.
He stressed that violations must be detected and dealt with in accordance with the law and called for strict enforcement of safety requirements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment