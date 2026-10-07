Jordan Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Airports

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Wednesday condemned two Houthi attacks targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia, which killed several residents of Moroccan, Algerian and Sudanese nationalities and injured others.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs slammed the Houthi attacks as a violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability and a breach of international law and the UN Charter.

Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali reaffirmed Jordan's“absolute solidarity” with Saudi Arabia and support for all measures it takes to protect its security, stability, resources, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

Majali also expressed Jordan's condolences to the governments, peoples and families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Three people, including two women, were killed and dozens injured in attacks on two airports in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation said on Wednesday.

A Moroccan woman and an Algerian woman were killed in an attack on Tuesday on Abha International Airport in Asir province, which borders Yemen, according to Riyadh-based Arab News.

The strike injured 28 people, some severely, including a Bangladeshi and Filipino, the authority said.

The attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on Wednesday killed a Sudanese man and injured eight people, including two Egyptians, and one Pakistani, according to Arab News.

All of the injured were immediately transferred to hospital, the authority said, adding that the two attacks also caused damage to the airports.

On Wednesday morning, a spokesman for the coalition to support Yemen's sovereignty said Saudi air defenses shot down a Houthi ballistic missile north of Riyadh.

Maj. Gen. Turki Al Maliki confirmed later in the evening that the launch platform used for the attack was destroyed in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, while the militants were preparing for an imminent attack against the Kingdom.