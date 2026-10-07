Vyhivsky: Death Toll From Russian Attacks Rises To 28

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivsky announced this on Telegram.

“Today, the entire country is in mourning for those killed during yet another Russian strike. Pryluky, Kremenchuk, Oleksandriia, Kyiv-today's shelling claimed 28 lives. In Pryluky, five children were among the 20 killed, three of whom were only one year old. Two people were killed as a result of the evening shelling of Kyiv. Every report of a rising death toll represents a tragedy for dozens of families,” Vyhivsky noted.

According to him, State Emergency Service personnel and police officers managed today to rescue 29 people from under the rubble, evacuate them from destroyed buildings, and bring them to safety away from the fire. Most of these rescues took place in Pryluky.

“Footage showing a State Emergency Service employee carrying a 5-year-old girl in his arms has been widely shared by virtually all media outlets. The man in the footage is squad commander Pavlo Levchenko. Together with his colleagues, he rescued the child and her mother from under the rubble after they were thrown from the building by the blast wave. The debris clearance operation has been underway for over 14 hours-we need to make sure there are no more people trapped underneath,” added the Minister of Internal Affairs.

He also commended the Kremenchuk patrol officers, thanks to whom many lives were saved today:“In the first minutes after the shelling, they evacuated residents, provided first aid, and transported the wounded to ambulances.”

Russian attack onkills two and injures 13 in Obolon and Solomianskyi districts

According to the minister, hundreds of people received support from psychologists with the National Police, the State Emergency Service, and the National Guard. Dozens of consultations were provided by staff at service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Migration Service.

“All of this has one goal-to be there for them and to help,” Vyhivsky emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky stated in an evening address that 25 people were killed and 100 were wounded in the Russian combined strike on October 7.