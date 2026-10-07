Emergency Power Outages Implemented In Some Regions Of Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the National Electricity Company“Ukrenergo” reported this on Telegram.

“Due to the difficult situation in the power grid caused by Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been implemented in certain regions of Ukraine,” the statement reads.

The previously published power outage schedules for regions where emergency outages are in effect are no longer valid.

outage schedules to be introduced in several regions on Wednesday - Ukrenerg

Emergency power outages will be lifted once the situation in the power grid stabilizes.

As reported by Ukrinform, emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.