Emergency Power Outages Implemented In Some Regions Of Ukraine
“Due to the difficult situation in the power grid caused by Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been implemented in certain regions of Ukraine,” the statement reads.
The previously published power outage schedules for regions where emergency outages are in effect are no longer valid.Read also: Power outage schedules to be introduced in several regions on Wednesday - Ukrenerg
Emergency power outages will be lifted once the situation in the power grid stabilizes.
As reported by Ukrinform, emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.
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