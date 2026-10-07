Emergency And Rescue Operations Are Ongoing In Pryluky And Obukhiv Following Russian Strikes
“Emergency rescue operations are ongoing in Pryluky and Obukhiv. People are being pulled from under the rubble, damaged structures are being cleared, and search operations are continuing. In total, nearly 500 rescue workers and more than 100 pieces of equipment have been deployed across the country,” he wrote.
According to the prime minister, 15 people, including one child, were rescued in Pryluky following a rocket attack on a five-story building. The victims are receiving the necessary medical care.Read also: Russians attack paper mill in Obukhiv, fires break out
As reported by Ukrinform, in Pryluky, Chernihiv region, the death toll from the Russian missile attack on October 7 has risen to 2, five of whom are children.
In the Obukhiv district of Kyiv region, three production and storage facilities were damaged by Russian drones and missiles, causing fires to break out.
First photo: State Emergency Service of Chernihiv region
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment