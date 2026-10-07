Emergency And Rescue Operations Are Ongoing In Pryluky And Obukhiv Following Russian Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this on Facebook.

“Emergency rescue operations are ongoing in Pryluky and Obukhiv. People are being pulled from under the rubble, damaged structures are being cleared, and search operations are continuing. In total, nearly 500 rescue workers and more than 100 pieces of equipment have been deployed across the country,” he wrote.

According to the prime minister, 15 people, including one child, were rescued in Pryluky following a rocket attack on a five-story building. The victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

Russians attack paper mill in, fires break out

As reported by Ukrinform, in Pryluky, Chernihiv region, the death toll from the Russian missile attack on October 7 has risen to 2, five of whom are children.

In the Obukhiv district of Kyiv region, three production and storage facilities were damaged by Russian drones and missiles, causing fires to break out.

First photo: State Emergency Service of Chernihiv region