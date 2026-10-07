Drone Attack Sparks Fire At High-Rise Building In Kyiv's Desnianskyi District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to Ukrinform.

“In the Desnianskyi district, as a result of an enemy attack, a fire broke ou on the 10th floor of a 12-story residential building,” he wrote.

Emergency services are heading to the scene, the mayor added.

Vyhivsky: Death toll from Russian attacks rises to 28

Shortly thereafter, the Kyiv City Military Administration clarified that the fire in the building was caused by falling debris.

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were killed and 13 were injured in the Solomyanskyi and Obolonskyi districts of Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack.

Illustrative photo

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