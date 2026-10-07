Drone Attack Sparks Fire At High-Rise Building In Kyiv's Desnianskyi District
“In the Desnianskyi district, as a result of an enemy attack, a fire broke ou on the 10th floor of a 12-story residential building,” he wrote.
Emergency services are heading to the scene, the mayor added.Read also: Vyhivsky: Death toll from Russian attacks rises to 28
Shortly thereafter, the Kyiv City Military Administration clarified that the fire in the building was caused by falling debris.
As reported by Ukrinform, two people were killed and 13 were injured in the Solomyanskyi and Obolonskyi districts of Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack.
Illustrative photo
Ukrinform photos can be purchased here
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment