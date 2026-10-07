Nvidia May Have Planned $1B Investment In Figure
According to people familiar with the matter, Nvidia could seek deals that will "expand its graphics processing units beyond data centers and into homes," letting users run artificial intelligence tools locally.
It considered buying AI firm Perplexity after its CEO Aravind Srinivas suggested it, before reaching a partnership agreement in August.
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